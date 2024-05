Petrol Diesel Price Updates, Check Latest Fuel Rates

Advertisement

New Delhi: Petrol-Diesel prices have been slashed internationally, lets check the prices of the fuel in our metro cities as of 6 may 2024.

Petrol prices in Delhi, remains at ₹ 94.76 and the price of diesel at ₹ 87.66 per liter.



Mumbai at ₹ 104.19 per liter and diesel at ₹ 92.13 per liter.



Kolkata at ₹ 103.93 per liter and diesel at ₹ 90.74 per liter.



Chennai, price of petrol remains at ₹ 100.73 per liter and diesel ₹ 92.32 per liter.



Bengaluru, petrol is ₹ 99.82 per liter and diesel is ₹ 85.92 per liter.



In Noida Petrol price is ₹ 94.81 per liter and diesel ₹ 87.94 per liter.



Petrol price in Gurugram is ₹ 95.18 per liter and diesel ₹ 88.03 per liter.



Chandigarh ₹ 94.22 per liter and diesel ₹ 82.38 per liter.



Hyderabad Petrol ₹ 107.39 per liter and diesel ₹ 95.63 per liter.



Jaipur Petrol price ₹ 104.86 per liter and diesel ₹ 90.34 per liter.



Patna Petrol price ₹ 105.16 per liter and diesel ₹ 92.03 per liter.



In Lucknow Petrol price is ₹ 94.63 per liter and diesel ₹ 87.74 per liter.