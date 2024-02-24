English
Updated February 24th, 2024 at 15:15 IST

Horrifying Pictures Of A Son and Daughter-in-law Torturing An Elderly Man In MP Goes Viral

In Sheopur district, Madhya Pradesh, an elderly man was reportedly subjected to severe torture by his son and daughter-in-law, who allegedly beat him.

Son and His Wife Beat Elderly Father With Sticks, Pictures Goes Viral
The pictures of the brutality against the old man. | Image:Republic
Madhya Pradesh: In the Sheopur district in Madhya Pradesh, it has been reported that an elderly old man was subjected to third-degree torture by his son and daughter-in-law. According to reports, the son supposedly beat his father with sticks and kept him locked in a room with chains around him. 

The neighbors secretly recorded the video, took pictures of the violence against the elderly man, and notified the local police.  

The incident happened in Jai Shri Colony of Sheopur. The accused, identified as Hemant Mittal, who works as a Patwari in the Revenue Department, was suspended two days ago for allegedly mishandling flood relief funds. He has been transferred from Baroda to Vijaypur Tehsil Office. His father is said to be mentally challenged. According to neighbors, Mittal and his wife would regularly beat the elderly man. When the victim managed to reach the balcony, crying for help, the accused couple would drag him back inside, chain him, and lock him in a room. 

Yogendra Singh Jadaun, the officer in charge of Kotwali police station, stated that as soon as the police received the videos and pictures of torture by the neighbors, a team was sent for investigation. The accused's son is currently missing. Once the investigation is conducted, appropriate actions will be pursued accordingly. 

Published February 24th, 2024 at 15:15 IST

Viral

