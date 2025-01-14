Published 08:34 IST, January 14th 2025
Planning to Visit Mahakumbh, Prayagraj? Details You Shouldn't Miss
Mahakumbh Nagar: Are you planning to visit the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj? This grand event, held once every 12 years, is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.
Here are some essential details you shouldn't miss:
Holy Dip on the First Day
On the first day of the Mahakumbh Mela 2025, 1.5 crore devotees took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the significance of this sacred ritual.
Important Dates
Paush Purnima: January 13, 2025
Makar Sankranti : January 14, 2025
Mauni Amavasya: January 29, 2025
Basant Panchami: February 3, 2025
Maghi Purnima: February 12, 2025
Mahashivratri: February 26, 2025
Accommodation in Prayagraj
The Ministry of Tourism and UP Tourism has collaborated with various stakeholders to offer a range of accommodations. From basic tents to luxurious setups with private amenities, there are options to suit every budget. The Tent City in Prayagraj provides easy access to the sacred rituals and vibrant atmosphere.
How to Reach Prayagraj
Prayagraj is well-connected by air, rail, and road. Indian Railways operates special trains, and Prayagraj Airport offers flights from major cities. For those who prefer road travel, there are regular bus services and well-maintained highways.
Transport and Parking
Authorities have planned detailed traffic and parking arrangements to manage the influx of visitors. Separate entry and exit routes have been designated, and parking zones are allocated based on the city of origin.
Cultural and Spiritual Activities
The Mahakumbh Mela is not just about the holy dip, it's a blend of India's rich cultural and spiritual heritage. You can witness traditional processions, cultural performances, and various rituals that attract millions of pilgrims and tourists from around the world.
Safety and Hygiene
The Uttar Pradesh government has invested heavily in infrastructure and sanitation projects to ensure the safety and hygiene of the event. Dedicated personnel and advanced tools are in place to maintain cleanliness and security.
Have a Wonderful Trip to Mahakumbh
The Mahakumbh Mela 2025 promises to be an unforgettable experience, offering a unique blend of spirituality, culture, and community. Whether you're a pilgrim or a tourist, Prayagraj is ready to welcome you with open arms.
Don't miss the chance to be part of this grand event and immerse yourself in the spiritual and cultural richness of India!
