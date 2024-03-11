×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 16:08 IST

PM Modi Is Set To Inaugurate 10 New Vande Bharat Trains Across Various Routes | Details Inside

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate 10 new Vande Bharat trains across various routes tomorrow, check train routes and other details

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
PM Modi to inaugurate 10 new Vande Bharat Trains
PM Modi to inaugurate 10 new Vande Bharat Trains | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate 10 new Vande Bharat trains across various routes tomorrow, 12th march 2024. These high-speed trains promise to revolutionize travel experiences for passengers with their cutting-edge technology and efficiency.

Details of the New Trains: 

The 10 trains include the Lucknow-Dehradun Vande Bharat, Patna-Lucknow, New Jalpaiguri-Patna, Puri-Visakhapatnam, Kalaburagi–Bengaluru, Ranchi-Varanasi, and Khajuraho-Delhi routes. Additionally, the Railway Ministry will introduce the second set of Vande Bharat trains on Ahmedabad-Mumbai, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam, and Mysuru-Chennai routes.

List of Trains to be Launched in March 2024:

  1. Ranchi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express (Train Number: 20887/20888)
  2. New Jalpaiguri-Patna Vande Bharat Express (Train Number: To Be Confirmed)
  3. New Delhi-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express (Train Number: To Be Confirmed)
  4. Patna-Lucknow Charbagh Vande Bharat Express (Train Number: To Be Confirmed)
  5. Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express (Train Number: 20707/20708)
  6. Puri-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express (Train Number: To Be Confirmed)
  7. Lucknow Charbagh-Dehradun Terminal Vande Bharat Express (Train Number: To Be Confirmed)
  8. Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express (Train Number: To Be Confirmed)
  9. Kalaburagi (Gulbarga)-KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express (Train Number: 22231/22232)
  10. Mysuru-MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express (Train Number: 20663/20664)

Extension of Vande Bharat Train Services:

  • Ahmedabad-Jamnagar Vande Bharat Express: Services extended till Dwarka.
  • Ajmer-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Vande Bharat: Services extended till Chandigarh.
  • Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat: Services extended till Prayagraj.
  • Thiruvananthapuram-Kasargod Vande Bharat: Services being extended till Mangaluru.

With the inauguration of these Vande Bharat the rail network connectivity will improve drastically also passengers will find ease of travelling as the will have more train options available, 

Published March 11th, 2024 at 16:08 IST

