Pokhran Anniversary: India under the leadership of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee conducted the Shakti series of nuclear tests at Pokhran on May 11. This marked a crucial moment for India’s nuclear capability, significantly impacting national security and clean energy endeavors.

India's Nuclear Evolution:

After declaring itself a nuclear weapon state, India made substantial progress in bolstering its nuclear arsenal. Today, it boasts a complete, functioning, and highly capable nuclear triad, including nuclear-powered ballistic missile-firing submarines. The Agni ballistic missile, with a range of 5000 km, and the K-4 submarine-based ballistic missile, with a 3000 km range, provide formidable defense against threats from China, Pakistan, and beyond.

China's Influence and Threat:

Vajpayee's decision to conduct the nuclear tests was a defining moment, as it openly addressed China as a key concern for India's nuclear ambitions. This acknowledgment marked a significant shift in India's strategic narrative. Despite two decades passing, the threat from China persists, with concerns heightened by its increasing military presence in neighboring regions.

Current Geopolitical Dynamics:

Recent developments, such as the potential leasing of an island by the Maldives to the PLA, the ongoing tensions in the region. India has made it clear that such actions would have serious repercussions, emphasizing its commitment to safeguarding its interests.

India's Response and Diplomatic Maneuvers:

Despite facing opposition and international pressure, particularly from the West, India, under Vajpayee's leadership, stood firm. The offer of a civilian nuclear deal by then Secretary of State Colin Powell in 2002 marked a significant diplomatic breakthrough, highlighting India's resilience amid global scrutiny.

Nuclear Capabilities and Clean Energy:

India's nuclear capabilities have not only bolstered its security but also contributed to clean energy initiatives. The utilization of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes underscores India's commitment to combating climate change and sustainable development.

May 11, 1998, remains a historic milestone in India's journey toward asserting itself globally. The Pokhran nuclear tests paved the way for significant advancements in defense, diplomacy, and clean energy, solidifying India's position on the world stage.