Pravasi Bhartiya Divas 2024 unites Indians on January 9th to connect indians all over the globe, and actively contribute to their vibrant traditions and enrich their cultural legacy for generations to come.

Theme of the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas 2024:

The theme of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2024 is "Connecting for a Brighter Tomorrow." This theme highlights the importance of unity, collaboration, and shared values among the global Indian community. The theme of Pravasi Bhartiya Divas 2021 was “Contributing to Atmanirbhar Bharat" and 2023 was “Diaspora: Reliable Partners for India's Progress in Amrit Kaal”.

History of the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas 2024:

On this day in 1915, Mahatma Gandhi returned to India from South Africa and became the greatest Pravasi who led India's Freedom Struggle and made India free from British or colonial rule.

According to the Indian Government NRI has global exposure in terms of business and development strategies from all over the world. Pravasi Bhartiya Divas started on January 9, 2003, celebrating NRIs every two years since 2015. The event promotes theme-based conferences to strengthen connections. In 2019, it was held in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

