The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued a notice to the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) concerning the non-payment of property taxes on its Metro stations and other properties in the city. Despite being notified of the outstanding balances, Maha-Metro, as a government organization, has recommended that PMC consult with the Union government before imposing any taxes.

Background: Maha-Metro, responsible for 18 metro stations, two depots, and various other properties, has not paid property taxes, prompting PMC's property tax department to take action. The civic body anticipates an annual property tax collection of approximately ₹20 crore from the Metro authorities, with the taxes calculated based on the annual rateable value of the properties.

PMC's Legal Authority: PMC officials, after consulting with the state's urban development department, assert that they are legally authorized to impose property taxes. In pursuit of tax collection, PMC has sent a letter to Maha-Metro, requesting detailed information about the properties, occupancy certificates, and other relevant paperwork. The civic body is specifically looking to impose property taxes on Maha Metro's office and commercial operations.

Maha Metro's Response: In response to the notice, a Maha Metro official highlighted the government body's stance, emphasizing that PMC should seek advice from the Union government due to Maha-Metro's government status. The official pointed out a lack of documentation to conclusively establish Maha Metro as a Central or State government project.

As the standoff between PMC and Maha-Metro unfolds, the issue raises questions about the taxation of government projects and the need for clear documentation to establish the nature of such projects. PMC's pursuit of property taxes highlights the broader challenge of balancing civic financial needs with the responsibilities of government entities.

Further developments are awaited as both sides navigate the legal and administrative complexities surrounding this taxation dispute.

