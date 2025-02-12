Pune Metro to Introduce E-Bike Services to Improve Last-Mile Connectivity, Check Launch Date, Hourly Charges

Pune Metro News: Good news for Punekars as Pune metro officials to launch e-bike services soon to comfort its passengers. Pune metro's effort is to enhance passenger convenience and strengthen first-and-last-mile connectivity.

Pune Metro has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TS Switch E-Ride Pvt Ltd to introduce e-bike services at key metro stations. This initiative aims to provide commuters with a seamless and eco-friendly travel option.

Pune Metro E-Bike Launch Date:

Launch Date: The service will be rolled out in the next two months.

Initial Stations: E-bike services will be available at 10 metro stations, including PCMC, Sant Tukaram Nagar, Nashik Phata, Dapodi, Shivajinagar, Mandai, Swargate, Ruby Hall Clinic, Anand Nagar, and Vanaz.

Service Brand: The service will be branded under 'Switch E-Ride' and will commence with 50 e-bikes.

How to Use the Service:

Download the App: Commuters must download the mobile app and complete KYC verification using a government-issued photo ID or address proof.

Register: After verification, users can register on the app to access the e-bike services.

Rental Rates: The proposed fare structure includes ₹1.50 per minute, ₹55 per hour, ₹110 for 2 hours, ₹165 for 3 hours, ₹200 for 4 hours, ₹305 for 6 hours, and ₹450 for 24 hours.

Pune Metro E-Bike Features:

Speed: Maximum 25 km/h.

Capacity: Can accommodate two persons (up to 150 kg).

Battery: Compatible with plug-in and swapping models.

Range: Up to 80 km per charge.

Battery Swap Time: Less than 5 minutes.

Safety: Live tracking, geo-fencing, keyless start system, emergency SOS button.