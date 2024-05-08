Advertisement

Celebrating the 163rd birth anniversary of the eminent Bengali poet, novelist, and philosopher, Rabindranath Tagore, Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2024 honours the legacy of one of India's most revered literary figures. Born on May 7, 1861, in Jorasanko Thakurbari, Kolkata, Tagore's influence transcends borders and generations, marking him as a beacon of enlightenment and artistic brilliance.

Throughout the day, seminars and cultural events are held to commemorate Tagore's contributions to literature, poetry, and music. Schools engage students in discussions about his life and works, inspiring the younger generation with his profound insights and creativity.

Tagore's literary prowess was internationally recognized when he became the first non-European to be awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913 for his collection of poems, "Gitanjali." Often hailed as the Bard of Bengal, Tagore's impact extended beyond literature; he was a prolific painter, composer of over 2,200 songs, and the author of the national anthems of India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

His timeless wisdom continues to resonate through his inspirational quotes, encouraging fearlessness in the face of challenges, advocating for humility and simplicity, and emphasising the importance of love and acceptance in human relationships.

Tagore's vision for education led to the establishment of Visva Bharati University, originally known as Shantiniketan, emphasising holistic learning and the integration of arts, culture, and academics.

As we celebrate Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2024, let us reflect on the profound impact of his works, which continue to inspire and enlighten people worldwide, fostering a legacy of creativity, humanism, and cultural harmony.

