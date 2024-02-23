Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 18:19 IST

Rajdhani Express 2024: All About Routes, Times, and More

Discover all you need to know about the Rajdhani Express in 2024, including routes, timings, and essential information for travel planning.

Navya Dubey
All About Rajdhani Express 2024: Routes, Times, and More
All About Rajdhani Express 2024: Routes, Times, and More | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The Rajdhani Express is among the fastest trains in India operated by Indian Railways, The Rajdhani Express is known for its high-speed service and luxurious comfort.

The Rajdhani Express provides rapid, comfortable travel with premium amenities, limited stops, air-conditioned coaches, and extensive connectivity to major metropolitan cities across India.Inaugurated in 1969, connecting New Delhi with Howrah (Kolkata), the Rajdhani Express represented a big achievement in Indian Railways history.  

Advertisement

Over the years, the Rajdhani Express network has expanded to include nearly all state capitals and big cities. By 2024, there are approximately 24 active routes linking New Delhi to different state capitals and major cities throughout India.  

Here's all the essential information about the Rajdhani Express: 

Advertisement

S.no 

Train name 

Train Number 

Origin station 

Terminal station 

1 

Howrah Rajdhani Express (via Gaya) 

12301/ 12302 

Howrah (West Bengal) 

New Delhi 

2 

Mumbai Tejas Rajdhani Express 

12951/ 12952 

Mumbai Central (Maharashtra) 

New Delhi 

3 

August Kranti Tejas Rajdhani Express 

12953/ 12954 

Mumbai Central (Maharashtra) 

Hazrat Nizamuddin 

4 

Bangalore Rajdhani Express 

22691/ 22692 

KSR Bengaluru (Karnatka) 

Hazrat Nizamuddin 

5 

Thiruvananthapuram Rajdhani Express 

12431/ 12432 

Trivandrum Central (Kerala) 

Hazrat Nizamuddin 

6 

Chennai Rajdhani Express 

12433/ 12434 

MGR Chennai Central (Tamil Nadu) 

Hazrat Nizamuddin 

7 

Howrah Rajdhani Express (via Patna) 

12305/ 12306 

Howrah (West Bengal) 

New Delhi 

8 

Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express (via Adra) 

22811/ 22812 

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) 

New Delhi 

9 

Bhubaneswar Tejas Rajdhani Express (via Tatanagar) 

22824/ 22823 

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) 

New Delhi 

10 

Dibrugarh  – New Delhi Rajdhani Express 

12423/ 12424 

Dibrugarh (Assam) 

New Delhi 

11 

Jammu Tawi Rajdhani Express 

12425/ 12426 

Jammu Tawi (Jammu and Kashmir) 

New Delhi 

12 

Patna Tejas Rajdhani Express 

12309/ 12310 

Rajendra Nagar Terminal (Bihar) 

New Delhi 

13 

Swarna Jayanti Rajdhani Express 

12957/ 12958 

Ahmendabad Jn. (Gujarat) 

New Delhi 

14 

Secunderabad Rajdhani Express 

12437/ 12438 

Secunderabad Jn. (Telangana) 

Hazrat Nizamuddin 

15 

Diburgarh Rajdhani Express (via Bogibeel) 

20505/ 20506 

Dibrugarh (Assam) 

New Delhi 

16 

Sealdah Rajdhani Express 

12313/ 12314 

Sealdah (West Bengal) 

New Delhi 

17 

Ranchi Rajdhani Express (via Bokaro) 

20839/ 20840 

Ranchi (Jharkhand) 

New Delhi 

18 

Bilaspur Rajdhani Express 

12441/ 12442 

Bilaspur Jn. (Chattisgarh) 

New Delhi 

19 

Ranchi Rajdhani Express (via Japla) 

20407/ 20408 

Ranchi (Jharkhand) 

New Delhi 

20 

Ranchi Rajdhani Express (via Chopan) 

12453/ 12454 

Ranchi (Jharkhand) 

New Delhi 

21 

Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express (via Moranhat) 

20504/ 20503 

Dibrugarh (Assam) 

New Delhi 

22 

Madgaon Rajdhani Express 

22414/ 22413 

Madgaon Jn. (GOA) 

Hazrat Nizamuddin 

23 

Bhubaneswar Tejas Rajdhani Express (via Sambalpur) 

20817/ 20818 

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) 

New Delhi 

24 

Agartala Tejas Rajdhani Express 

20501/ 20502 

Agartala (Tripura) 

Anand Vihar Terminal 

25 

Mumbai CSMT Rajdhani Express 

22221/ 22222 

Mumbai CSMT (Maharashtra) 

Hazrat Nizamuddin 

 

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 18:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Viral
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Yana Mir

“I'm not Malala…”

2 hours ago
Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

3 hours ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

3 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

4 hours ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

5 hours ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

5 hours ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

19 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

21 hours ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

21 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

a day ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

a day ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

a day ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

a day ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ECI Announces RS Elections for 2 J'khand Seats, Polling on March 21

    Politics News9 minutes ago

  2. Why did Joe Root showcase his PINKY finger after reaching his hundred?

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  3. Delhi: Students Protest Against APS' Principal over Boy's Suicide

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. StanChart is a permanent work-in-progress

    Business News18 minutes ago

  5. Paytm bank removed from list of authorised banks to buy FASTags

    Business News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo