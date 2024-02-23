Rajdhani Express 2024: All About Routes, Times, and More

All About Rajdhani Express 2024: Routes, Times, and More | Image: Instagram

Advertisement

The Rajdhani Express is among the fastest trains in India operated by Indian Railways, The Rajdhani Express is known for its high-speed service and luxurious comfort.

The Rajdhani Express provides rapid, comfortable travel with premium amenities, limited stops, air-conditioned coaches, and extensive connectivity to major metropolitan cities across India.Inaugurated in 1969, connecting New Delhi with Howrah (Kolkata), the Rajdhani Express represented a big achievement in Indian Railways history.

Advertisement

Over the years, the Rajdhani Express network has expanded to include nearly all state capitals and big cities. By 2024, there are approximately 24 active routes linking New Delhi to different state capitals and major cities throughout India.

Here's all the essential information about the Rajdhani Express:

Advertisement

S.no Train name Train Number Origin station Terminal station 1 Howrah Rajdhani Express (via Gaya) 12301/ 12302 Howrah (West Bengal) New Delhi 2 Mumbai Tejas Rajdhani Express 12951/ 12952 Mumbai Central (Maharashtra) New Delhi 3 August Kranti Tejas Rajdhani Express 12953/ 12954 Mumbai Central (Maharashtra) Hazrat Nizamuddin 4 Bangalore Rajdhani Express 22691/ 22692 KSR Bengaluru (Karnatka) Hazrat Nizamuddin 5 Thiruvananthapuram Rajdhani Express 12431/ 12432 Trivandrum Central (Kerala) Hazrat Nizamuddin 6 Chennai Rajdhani Express 12433/ 12434 MGR Chennai Central (Tamil Nadu) Hazrat Nizamuddin 7 Howrah Rajdhani Express (via Patna) 12305/ 12306 Howrah (West Bengal) New Delhi 8 Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express (via Adra) 22811/ 22812 Bhubaneswar (Odisha) New Delhi 9 Bhubaneswar Tejas Rajdhani Express (via Tatanagar) 22824/ 22823 Bhubaneswar (Odisha) New Delhi 10 Dibrugarh – New Delhi Rajdhani Express 12423/ 12424 Dibrugarh (Assam) New Delhi 11 Jammu Tawi Rajdhani Express 12425/ 12426 Jammu Tawi (Jammu and Kashmir) New Delhi 12 Patna Tejas Rajdhani Express 12309/ 12310 Rajendra Nagar Terminal (Bihar) New Delhi 13 Swarna Jayanti Rajdhani Express 12957/ 12958 Ahmendabad Jn. (Gujarat) New Delhi 14 Secunderabad Rajdhani Express 12437/ 12438 Secunderabad Jn. (Telangana) Hazrat Nizamuddin 15 Diburgarh Rajdhani Express (via Bogibeel) 20505/ 20506 Dibrugarh (Assam) New Delhi 16 Sealdah Rajdhani Express 12313/ 12314 Sealdah (West Bengal) New Delhi 17 Ranchi Rajdhani Express (via Bokaro) 20839/ 20840 Ranchi (Jharkhand) New Delhi 18 Bilaspur Rajdhani Express 12441/ 12442 Bilaspur Jn. (Chattisgarh) New Delhi 19 Ranchi Rajdhani Express (via Japla) 20407/ 20408 Ranchi (Jharkhand) New Delhi 20 Ranchi Rajdhani Express (via Chopan) 12453/ 12454 Ranchi (Jharkhand) New Delhi 21 Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express (via Moranhat) 20504/ 20503 Dibrugarh (Assam) New Delhi 22 Madgaon Rajdhani Express 22414/ 22413 Madgaon Jn. (GOA) Hazrat Nizamuddin 23 Bhubaneswar Tejas Rajdhani Express (via Sambalpur) 20817/ 20818 Bhubaneswar (Odisha) New Delhi 24 Agartala Tejas Rajdhani Express 20501/ 20502 Agartala (Tripura) Anand Vihar Terminal 25 Mumbai CSMT Rajdhani Express 22221/ 22222 Mumbai CSMT (Maharashtra) Hazrat Nizamuddin