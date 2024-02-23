Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 18:19 IST
Rajdhani Express 2024: All About Routes, Times, and More
Discover all you need to know about the Rajdhani Express in 2024, including routes, timings, and essential information for travel planning.
The Rajdhani Express is among the fastest trains in India operated by Indian Railways, The Rajdhani Express is known for its high-speed service and luxurious comfort.
The Rajdhani Express provides rapid, comfortable travel with premium amenities, limited stops, air-conditioned coaches, and extensive connectivity to major metropolitan cities across India.Inaugurated in 1969, connecting New Delhi with Howrah (Kolkata), the Rajdhani Express represented a big achievement in Indian Railways history.
Over the years, the Rajdhani Express network has expanded to include nearly all state capitals and big cities. By 2024, there are approximately 24 active routes linking New Delhi to different state capitals and major cities throughout India.
Here's all the essential information about the Rajdhani Express:
S.no
Train name
Train Number
Origin station
Terminal station
1
Howrah Rajdhani Express (via Gaya)
12301/ 12302
Howrah (West Bengal)
New Delhi
2
Mumbai Tejas Rajdhani Express
12951/ 12952
Mumbai Central (Maharashtra)
New Delhi
3
August Kranti Tejas Rajdhani Express
12953/ 12954
Mumbai Central (Maharashtra)
Hazrat Nizamuddin
4
Bangalore Rajdhani Express
22691/ 22692
KSR Bengaluru (Karnatka)
Hazrat Nizamuddin
5
Thiruvananthapuram Rajdhani Express
12431/ 12432
Trivandrum Central (Kerala)
Hazrat Nizamuddin
6
Chennai Rajdhani Express
12433/ 12434
MGR Chennai Central (Tamil Nadu)
Hazrat Nizamuddin
7
Howrah Rajdhani Express (via Patna)
12305/ 12306
Howrah (West Bengal)
New Delhi
8
Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express (via Adra)
22811/ 22812
Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
New Delhi
9
Bhubaneswar Tejas Rajdhani Express (via Tatanagar)
22824/ 22823
Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
New Delhi
10
Dibrugarh – New Delhi Rajdhani Express
12423/ 12424
Dibrugarh (Assam)
New Delhi
11
Jammu Tawi Rajdhani Express
12425/ 12426
Jammu Tawi (Jammu and Kashmir)
New Delhi
12
Patna Tejas Rajdhani Express
12309/ 12310
Rajendra Nagar Terminal (Bihar)
New Delhi
13
Swarna Jayanti Rajdhani Express
12957/ 12958
Ahmendabad Jn. (Gujarat)
New Delhi
14
Secunderabad Rajdhani Express
12437/ 12438
Secunderabad Jn. (Telangana)
Hazrat Nizamuddin
15
Diburgarh Rajdhani Express (via Bogibeel)
20505/ 20506
Dibrugarh (Assam)
New Delhi
16
Sealdah Rajdhani Express
12313/ 12314
Sealdah (West Bengal)
New Delhi
17
Ranchi Rajdhani Express (via Bokaro)
20839/ 20840
Ranchi (Jharkhand)
New Delhi
18
Bilaspur Rajdhani Express
12441/ 12442
Bilaspur Jn. (Chattisgarh)
New Delhi
19
Ranchi Rajdhani Express (via Japla)
20407/ 20408
Ranchi (Jharkhand)
New Delhi
20
Ranchi Rajdhani Express (via Chopan)
12453/ 12454
Ranchi (Jharkhand)
New Delhi
21
Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express (via Moranhat)
20504/ 20503
Dibrugarh (Assam)
New Delhi
22
Madgaon Rajdhani Express
22414/ 22413
Madgaon Jn. (GOA)
Hazrat Nizamuddin
23
Bhubaneswar Tejas Rajdhani Express (via Sambalpur)
20817/ 20818
Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
New Delhi
24
Agartala Tejas Rajdhani Express
20501/ 20502
Agartala (Tripura)
Anand Vihar Terminal
25
Mumbai CSMT Rajdhani Express
22221/ 22222
Mumbai CSMT (Maharashtra)
Hazrat Nizamuddin
