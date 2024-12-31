Rajiv Chowk Metro to Remain Open on New Year's Eve, Gate 6 & 5 to be Closed

Rajiv Chowk metro to remain open on New Year's Eve, two gates to be closed | Image: X

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) made a modification in the notification issued earlier on December 30, that Rajiv Chowk Metro station will remain open for passengers till the end of services tonight, December 31, 2024, except Gate nos. 5 and 6.

Earlier the notification mentioned that commuters will not be allowed to exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station after 9 pm on New Year's Eve.

However, on Tuesday, it said that as per the latest instructions received from police authorities, Rajiv Chowk metro station will remain open for passengers till the end of services on New Year's eve except at gate number 5 and 6.

This is in modification of the earlier notification issued, the DMRC added.