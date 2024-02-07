Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING
Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 12:26 IST

Ram Mandir: Chandrapur Lights Up with 30,000 Lamps for 'Pran Pratishtha' Sets Guinness World Record

On 'Pran-Pratishtha' day of Ram Mandir, a guinness world has been recorded by lighting up 33,258 'diyas' in Chandrapur, Maharashtra.

Navya Dubey
Ram Mandir Ayodhya
Ram Mandir Ayodhya | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Chandrapur: A Guinness World Record is being recorded as 33,258 ‘diyas’are lit to inscribe "Siyavar Ramchandra ki Jai" in Chandrapur, Maharashtra, in the lead-up to the idol inauguration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya today. 

The event takes place on Saturday night at the Chanda Club ground, with the presence of State Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar.  

Milind Werlekar and Prasad Kulkarni of the Guinness World Records handed the document certifying the feat to Mungantiwar on Sunday morning.  

The program was organized by Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Sarvajanik Vachanalay, and several thousand people watched it. 

Diyas will be lit at 100 temples, including the Ram Temple, and Ram Ki Paidi, Kanak Bhawan, Guptar Ghat, Sarayu Ghat, Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, Maniram Das Chavani, besides other prominent locations, officials said. 

Simultaneously, Ayodhya lit ten lakhs ‘diyas’ (earthen lamps) today as ‘Pran Pratistha’ of Ram Lalla is going to happen in Ayodhya.  

Diyas will be lit at 100 temples, including the Ram Temple, and at locations such as Ram Ki Paidi, Kanak Bhawan, Guptar Ghat, Sarayu Ghat, Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, Maniram Das Chavani, among others, officials said. 

 Following the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, every citizen has been encouraged to light diyas at their homes in the evening. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the citizens to light special diyas in their homes to celebrate the day of 'Pran Pratishtha' at the Ram Mandir. 

The Uttar Pradesh government, which has been organising ‘Deepotsav’ on the eve of Diwali for the last seven years, will once again adorn Ayodhya with diyas on January 22, officials said. 

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 12:26 IST

ViralRam Mandir
