Ram mandir Interesting Facts: Do You know 108-Foot 'Agarbatti' to Illuminate Lord Ram
A 108-feet long incense stick, weighing a staggering 3,500 kilograms, has made its way to the Ram Mandir temple in Ayodhya.
AYODHYA: The 108-feet long incense stick reached the ram mandir temple on 10 January. A contribution of various farmers and residents of Gujarat, the unique offering to be put forth before lord Ram, will cover an area of 50 km with its fragrance.
Some facts about 108-feet long ‘agarbatti’ in Ayodhya:
The giant incense stick weighs a massive 3,500 kilograms, making it a substantial offering to Lord Ram that you can physically feel.
The incense stick spreads its pleasant scent over a whopping 50-kilometer area, creating a unique and delightful experience in other states too.
Vihabhai Bharwad dedicated six months of his time to make this giant incense stick all by himself, showing his strong commitment to his craft and devotion.
To make this huge incense stick, they used 3,000 kilograms of Gir cow dung, 91 kilograms of Gir cow ghee, 280 kilograms of Devdar tree wood, and other important materials from India.
By using materials like Gir cow dung, Gir cow ghee, and Devdar tree wood, the creators have added layers of tradition and cultural symbolism to this extraordinary creation.
As the massive incense stick gets closer to its destination Ayodhya, it becomes not just a symbol of devotion towards Ram Mandir but also a representation of India's rich cultural heritage.
The 108 feet long incense stick, with its traditional ingredients and local support, stands as a proud representation of India's diverse and vibrant culture.
