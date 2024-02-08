English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 18:13 IST

Ram mandir Interesting Facts: Do You know '13 more Gold Doors' to be Installed - Details here

Ram Mandir to get 13 additional gold-coated doors , adding an extra layer of magnificence to this historic event, read more

Rishi Shukla
13 More Gold Doors to Grace the Grand Inauguration
13 More Gold Doors to Grace the Grand Inauguration | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The countdown to the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has reached its pinnacle, with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiling a series of captivating directives. The latest revelation surrounds the installation of 13 additional gold-coated doors, adding an extra layer of magnificence to this historic event.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared January 22 as a 'national festival' in honor of the Ram Temple's grand inauguration. Educational institutions across the state will remain closed on this day, underlining the significance of the event.

Advertisement

CM Adityanath's directives go beyond the closure of educational institutions. He emphasizes the need for government buildings to be adorned with decorations, showcasing the government's commitment to ensuring a seamless and memorable event.

The much-anticipated Pran Pratishtha ceremony, scheduled to commence on January 16 and spanning seven days, marks the consecration of the Ram Temple. Millions of Indians eagerly await this cultural and religious milestone, and the meticulous planning reflects the event's significance.

Advertisement

Symbolism of the Golden Doors

The gold-coated doors, described as works of art, are set to become a focal point of the temple's grandeur. Each door symbolizes the devotion and reverence associated with this sacred site, reinforcing the Ram Temple's status as a cultural and spiritual landmark.

Advertisement

Cultural and Spiritual Significance

As the installation of the golden doors contributes to the overall splendor of the temple, it deepens the cultural and spiritual significance of the Ram Temple. This iconic structure is poised to become a symbol of faith for millions.

Advertisement

The grand inauguration of the Ram Temple is not just a monumental event for Ayodhya but a celebration echoing across the nation. The addition of 13 more gold doors stands as a testament to the meticulous planning and the government's commitment to making this occasion truly unforgettable. 

As the Pran Pratishtha ceremony approaches, anticipation and excitement continue to build, setting the stage for a historic moment that will be etched in the hearts of millions. 

Advertisement

Stay tuned for more updates about fascinating journey of the Ram Temple's inauguration.

 

 

 

Inputs ANI

Advertisement

Published January 14th, 2024 at 17:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

7 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

7 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World3 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement