The countdown to the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has reached its pinnacle, with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiling a series of captivating directives. The latest revelation surrounds the installation of 13 additional gold-coated doors, adding an extra layer of magnificence to this historic event.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared January 22 as a 'national festival' in honor of the Ram Temple's grand inauguration. Educational institutions across the state will remain closed on this day, underlining the significance of the event.

CM Adityanath's directives go beyond the closure of educational institutions. He emphasizes the need for government buildings to be adorned with decorations, showcasing the government's commitment to ensuring a seamless and memorable event.

The much-anticipated Pran Pratishtha ceremony, scheduled to commence on January 16 and spanning seven days, marks the consecration of the Ram Temple. Millions of Indians eagerly await this cultural and religious milestone, and the meticulous planning reflects the event's significance.

Symbolism of the Golden Doors

The gold-coated doors, described as works of art, are set to become a focal point of the temple's grandeur. Each door symbolizes the devotion and reverence associated with this sacred site, reinforcing the Ram Temple's status as a cultural and spiritual landmark.

Cultural and Spiritual Significance

As the installation of the golden doors contributes to the overall splendor of the temple, it deepens the cultural and spiritual significance of the Ram Temple. This iconic structure is poised to become a symbol of faith for millions.

The grand inauguration of the Ram Temple is not just a monumental event for Ayodhya but a celebration echoing across the nation. The addition of 13 more gold doors stands as a testament to the meticulous planning and the government's commitment to making this occasion truly unforgettable.

As the Pran Pratishtha ceremony approaches, anticipation and excitement continue to build, setting the stage for a historic moment that will be etched in the hearts of millions.

Inputs ANI