English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 14:39 IST

Ram Mandir Interesting Facts: Do You know about 'Nagara Style Architecture' of Temple - Details here

Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has unveiled some fascinating details about the temple, offering devotees and enthusiasts a closer look into its architecture

Rishi Shukla
Nagara Style Architecture of Ram Mandir
Nagara Style Architecture of Ram Mandir | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

As the auspicious date of January 22 approaches, anticipation and excitement surround the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Temple. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has unveiled some fascinating details about the temple, offering devotees and enthusiasts a closer look into its architectural marvels.

Traditional Nagara Style Architecture:

Advertisement
  • The Ram Temple in Ayodhya stands as a testament to the rich heritage of Indian architecture, designed in the traditional Nagara style.
  • The Nagara style, characterized by its towering spires or shikharas, reflects a blend of artistic and spiritual significance.

Three-Storeyed Marvel:

Advertisement
  • The temple is set to awe devotees with its three-storeyed structure, each floor boasting a height of 20 feet.
  • The vertical ascent mirrors the spiritual ascent that devotees experience as they climb towards the sanctum.

Pillars and Doors Galore:

Advertisement
  • 392 pillars in total intricately carved and strategically placed to support the grandeur above.
  • Welcoming devotees through 44 doors, the temple's design emphasizes inclusivity and accessibility.

Lord Ram in His Childhood Form:

Advertisement
  • The main sanctum will house a divine representation of Lord Ram in his child form, known as Ram Lalla.
  • On the first floor, the devotees will have the privilege of witnessing the Shri Ram Darbar, a divine congregation of the revered deities.

Pran Pratishtha and Grand Opening:

Advertisement
  • The consecration ceremony, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other distinguished invitees, marks the crucial Pran Pratishtha of the temple.
  • Following this sacred ritual, the doors of the Ram Temple will swing open, welcoming devotees from across the globe to bask in its spiritual aura.

Nagara Style Architecture - A Brief Insight:

Advertisement

As we marvel at the grandeur of the Ram Temple, understanding the Nagara style architecture adds another layer of appreciation. Nagara style, prevalent in the northern regions of India, is characterized by its lofty spires, intricate carvings, and a focus on verticals and heights. The architecture not only serves a structural purpose but also conveys a divine symbol of spirituality.

The blend of tradition, spirituality, and artistic brilliance in the Nagara style ensures that the Ram Mandir stands not just as a physical structure but as a symbol of cultural richness and devotion.

Advertisement

 

 

 

Inputs ANI

Advertisement

Published January 14th, 2024 at 18:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement