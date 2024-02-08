Advertisement

As the auspicious date of January 22 approaches, anticipation and excitement surround the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Temple. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has unveiled some fascinating details about the temple, offering devotees and enthusiasts a closer look into its architectural marvels.

Traditional Nagara Style Architecture:

Advertisement

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya stands as a testament to the rich heritage of Indian architecture, designed in the traditional Nagara style.

The Nagara style, characterized by its towering spires or shikharas, reflects a blend of artistic and spiritual significance.

Three-Storeyed Marvel:

Advertisement

The temple is set to awe devotees with its three-storeyed structure, each floor boasting a height of 20 feet.

The vertical ascent mirrors the spiritual ascent that devotees experience as they climb towards the sanctum.

Pillars and Doors Galore:

Advertisement

392 pillars in total intricately carved and strategically placed to support the grandeur above.

Welcoming devotees through 44 doors, the temple's design emphasizes inclusivity and accessibility.

Lord Ram in His Childhood Form:

Advertisement

The main sanctum will house a divine representation of Lord Ram in his child form, known as Ram Lalla.

On the first floor, the devotees will have the privilege of witnessing the Shri Ram Darbar, a divine congregation of the revered deities.

Pran Pratishtha and Grand Opening:

Advertisement

The consecration ceremony, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other distinguished invitees, marks the crucial Pran Pratishtha of the temple.

Following this sacred ritual, the doors of the Ram Temple will swing open, welcoming devotees from across the globe to bask in its spiritual aura.

Nagara Style Architecture - A Brief Insight:

Advertisement

As we marvel at the grandeur of the Ram Temple, understanding the Nagara style architecture adds another layer of appreciation. Nagara style, prevalent in the northern regions of India, is characterized by its lofty spires, intricate carvings, and a focus on verticals and heights. The architecture not only serves a structural purpose but also conveys a divine symbol of spirituality.

The blend of tradition, spirituality, and artistic brilliance in the Nagara style ensures that the Ram Mandir stands not just as a physical structure but as a symbol of cultural richness and devotion.

Advertisement

Inputs ANI