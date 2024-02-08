Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 17:34 IST

Ram Mandir Interesting Facts: 'Sompura Legacy' Architect Family Behind Temple Design

At the forefront of the Ram Mandir's design is the visionary architect Chandrakant Sompura, know more about 'Sompura Legacy' in details below

Rishi Shukla
Architect Family Behind Ram Mandir Design
Architect Family Behind Ram Mandir Design | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

India is preparing for the highly anticipated inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, scheduled for January. The 'Pran-Pratishtha' ceremony, marking the consecration of Lord Rama's idol, is set to take place at the temple on January 22. 

Notably, the architectural design of the temple is credited to a team led by the distinguished architect Chandrakant Sompura.  

Advertisement

But who is Chandrakant Sompura? Chandrakant Sompura hails from a family of temple architects, renowned for their expertise in crafting over 200 such structures across the country. 

Who is Chandrakant Sompura?  

Advertisement

At the forefront of the Ram Mandir's design is the visionary architect Chandrakant Sompura. Born into a heritage deeply rooted in the ancient art of temple architecture, Sompura has emerged as a prominent figure in the field. His expertise and commitment to preserving India's cultural heritage have earned him widespread recognition. 

Sompura Family Heritage 

Advertisement

Chandrakant Sompura is not just an individual architect; he is a torchbearer of a rich architectural legacy. The Sompura family, with its roots tracing back through generations, has been instrumental in shaping the architectural landscape of India. With a legacy that spans centuries, the Sompuras have played a pivotal role in the construction of over 200 temples across the country. 

Temple Architecture Mastery 

Advertisement

The Sompura family's expertise lies in the intricate art of temple architecture. Their designs seamlessly blend traditional principles with contemporary requirements, resulting in structures that not only stand as places of worship but also as architectural marvels. The temples designed by the Sompuras are characterized by their attention to detail, adherence to Vastu shastra, and the incorporation of Shilpa shastras. 

Contribution to India's Spiritual Heritage 

Advertisement

The Sompura family's contribution to India's spiritual heritage is immeasurable. From the iconic Somnath temple to numerous other sacred sites, their architectural prowess has left an indelible mark. The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya stands as a testament to their dedication to reviving and preserving India's ancient architectural traditions. 

Adaptation to Modern Times 

Advertisement

While rooted in tradition, the Sompura family has displayed a remarkable ability to adapt to changing times. The modifications made to the original design of the Ram Mandir in 2020, aligning with Vastu shastra and Shilpa shastras, showcase their commitment to maintaining relevance while staying true to the essence of traditional architecture. 

Continuing the Legacy 

Advertisement

Chandrakant Sompura, like his forefathers, is not merely an architect, he is a custodian of a legacy. Through his work, he ensures that the Sompura tradition of temple construction and artistry.

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 17:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment25 minutes ago

  2. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment31 minutes ago

  3. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World32 minutes ago

  4. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment36 minutes ago

  5. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainment36 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement