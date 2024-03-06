Advertisement

Viral news: An image went viral showing a chocolate-flavored Parle-G biscuit. People on social media were talking a lot about a picture of Parle-G biscuits. But it wasn't the usual kind; it was a popular picture of 'Dark Parle-G' biscuits that went viral on X (formerly Twitter).

This packet of ‘Dark Parle-G’ could be AI-generated because Parle Products has not issued any official statements regarding the chocolate flavor of Parle-G biscuits.

Social media is flooded with memes about 'Dark Parle-G'. Many people on social media began guessing about the chocolate flavor of the famous Parle-G biscuit. They started posting several memes on X.

Here are a few of the popular memes:

Parle company has not reacted to the viral picture of chocolate flavored Parle-G.