Updated March 6th, 2024 at 19:05 IST
Real or Fake? Dark Parle-G Pictures Go Viral, Netizens React
'Dark Parle-G' memes are trending on social media, but Parle Products has not commented on the viral picture of the parle biscuit
Viral news: An image went viral showing a chocolate-flavored Parle-G biscuit. People on social media were talking a lot about a picture of Parle-G biscuits. But it wasn't the usual kind; it was a popular picture of 'Dark Parle-G' biscuits that went viral on X (formerly Twitter).
This packet of ‘Dark Parle-G’ could be AI-generated because Parle Products has not issued any official statements regarding the chocolate flavor of Parle-G biscuits.
Social media is flooded with memes about 'Dark Parle-G'. Many people on social media began guessing about the chocolate flavor of the famous Parle-G biscuit. They started posting several memes on X.
Here are a few of the popular memes:
Parle company has not reacted to the viral picture of chocolate flavored Parle-G.
