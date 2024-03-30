Advertisement

Viral Video: Abby Hensel, one of the twins known as Abby and Brittany, who were born joined together known for their appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 1996, got married in 2021 to Josh Bowling, a nurse and former soldier. They live in Minnesota, where they grew up, and they work as fifth-grade teachers.

In the viral video both the twins were seen dancing with Josh Bowling. The video has gone viral on X (formerly twitter).

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

Abby and Brittany Hensel are dicephalus conjoined twins who share a bloodstream and all organs below the waist. Abby controls the right side of their body, while Brittany controls the left side.

Abby and Brittany Hensel were born in 1990. When they were born, their parents, Patty and Mike Hensel, decided not to have them separated because it was too risky. Doctors said there was a small chance the twins would survive the surgery.

Advertisement