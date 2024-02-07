Advertisement

The country is all set to celebrate the 75th Republic Day on January 26. The Kartavya Path in Delhi is all decked up, with the soldiers doing the final practices of the parade. Like every year, the Indian Armed Forces will show strength and synchronisation. Moreover, the Indian Air Force will paint the sky tricolour by doing various stunts.

This is the 75th Republic Day of India, the diamond anniversary, but before that, let's look at some of the interesting facts related to the Republic Day of India over the years.

Interesting Facts about Republic Day of India:

On January 26, 1950, India's inaugural president, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, unfurled the national flag, signifying the establishment of the Indian Republic.

The debut Republic Day procession in 1950 took place at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, formerly known as the Irwin Amphitheatre. It featured the participation of 3,000 Indian military personnel and 100 aircraft.

Indonesia's President Sukarno became the first chief guest to witness India's initial Republic Day parade. In 1955, Pakistan's Governor General, Malik Ghulam Muhammad, served as the chief guest for the inauguration of Rajpath.

The theme for this year's Republic Day is 'India: Mother of Democracy and Viksit Bharat (Developed India).'

In a historic first, the parade will be led by 100 women artists playing traditional Indian musical instruments. The commencement of the parade will be marked by the music of Sankh, Naadswaram, Nagada, etc., performed by these women artists.

Furthermore, the parade will feature an unprecedented all-women Tri-Service contingent marching down Kartavya Path.

In the previous year, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi was invited to participate in Republic Day celebrations. This year, French President Emmanuel Macron has been extended an invitation as the chief guest. It marks the sixth occasion where a French leader has been honoured with this distinction.

The Beating Retreat Ceremony, a traditional event concluding the four-day-long Republic Day celebrations, is held annually on January 29 at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.