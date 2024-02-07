English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 17:22 IST

Republic Day 2024: Interesting Facts About the 75th Republic Day of India

India celebrates its 75th Republic Day on January 26, 2024, including an all-women Tri-Service contingent and French President Macron as chief guest.

Garvit Parashar
Interesting Facts About the 75th Republic Day of India
Interesting Facts About the 75th Republic Day of India | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
 The country is all set to celebrate the 75th Republic Day on January 26. The Kartavya Path in Delhi is all decked up, with the soldiers doing the final practices of the parade. Like every year, the Indian Armed Forces will show strength and synchronisation. Moreover, the Indian Air Force will paint the sky tricolour by doing various stunts. 

This is the 75th Republic Day of India, the diamond anniversary, but before that, let's look at some of the interesting facts related to the Republic Day of India over the years.

Interesting Facts about Republic Day of India:

  • On January 26, 1950, India's inaugural president, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, unfurled the national flag, signifying the establishment of the Indian Republic.

 

  • The debut Republic Day procession in 1950 took place at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, formerly known as the Irwin Amphitheatre. It featured the participation of 3,000 Indian military personnel and 100 aircraft.

 

  • Indonesia's President Sukarno became the first chief guest to witness India's initial Republic Day parade. In 1955, Pakistan's Governor General, Malik Ghulam Muhammad, served as the chief guest for the inauguration of Rajpath.

 

  • The theme for this year's Republic Day is 'India: Mother of Democracy and Viksit Bharat (Developed India).'

 

  • In a historic first, the parade will be led by 100 women artists playing traditional Indian musical instruments. The commencement of the parade will be marked by the music of Sankh, Naadswaram, Nagada, etc., performed by these women artists.

 

  • Furthermore, the parade will feature an unprecedented all-women Tri-Service contingent marching down Kartavya Path.

 

  • In the previous year, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi was invited to participate in Republic Day celebrations. This year, French President Emmanuel Macron has been extended an invitation as the chief guest. It marks the sixth occasion where a French leader has been honoured with this distinction.

 

  • The Beating Retreat Ceremony, a traditional event concluding the four-day-long Republic Day celebrations, is held annually on January 29 at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

 

Published January 24th, 2024 at 17:22 IST

