English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 07:16 IST

Republic Day Parade 2024: Know the History Behind Kartavya Path on This Day - Details Here

The crowning glory of celebrations is the Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path, formerly known as Rajpath, read more

Rishi Shukla
Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path 2024
Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path 2024 | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day on January 26, 2024, marking a pride moment in the nation's history. The day symbolizes the enforcement of the Constitution in 1950, declaring India as a republic. The crowning glory of these celebrations is the Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path, formerly known as Rajpath, in New Delhi.

The History of Kartavya Path

Advertisement

Kartavya Path, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, holds profound historical significance in India's struggle for independence. Originally named Kingsway during the British Raj, this ceremonial boulevard underwent a transformation post-independence. Witnessing the dawn of freedom, it became Rajpath, embodying India's journey from colonial rule to a sovereign democratic republic.

Renaming Rajpath to Kartavya Path

Advertisement

In a symbolic move, 'Rajpath' was rechristened 'Kartavya Path' in September 2022 and inaugurated as part of the revamped Central Vista Avenue by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This renaming signifies a shift from Rajpath being an emblem of power to Kartavya Path standing as an epitome of public ownership and empowerment. In his address, PM Modi emphasized that Kartavya Path erases the symbol of slavery and marks a new chapter in India's narrative.

Republic Day Parade 2024

Advertisement

The Republic Day Parade, a spectacle of India's military prowess, takes place annually on Kartavya Path. In 2024, the parade will commence at 10:00 am, with the inauguration scheduled at 9:30 am. Notably, the parade route covers a distance of over five kilometers, starting from Raisina Hill near Rashtrapati Bhavan, passing through India Gate, and culminating at the Red Fort.

Distinguished Guest: President Emmanuel Macron's Presence

Advertisement

Adding an international flavor to the celebrations, President Emmanuel Macron of France has been invited to witness India's Republic Day Parade. This reflects the diplomatic significance of the event and strengthens the ties between the two nations.

The Symbolism of Kartavya Path

Advertisement

Kartavya Path, now a symbol of public duty and empowerment, stands testament to the transformation of India. Its historical significance and the renaming underscore a commitment to a democratic and inclusive future.

Venue Details

Advertisement

The parade venue boasts a seating capacity of 77,000, with 42,000 seats reserved for the general public. The parade's route along Kartavya Path allows spectators to witness the grandeur of the event as it traverses through the heart of the capital.

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 20:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Republic Day
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

an hour ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Tears Into Oppn, Reminds How Nehru Didn't Support OBC Reservation

    India News7 minutes ago

  2. 'Manmohan Singh Accepted That Economy Was Crumbled': PM Modi

    India News8 minutes ago

  3. Mavericks to 119-107 win over Nets

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  4. Jawaharlal Nehru Was Against Reservation of Any Kind: PM Modi

    India News8 minutes ago

  5. Egypt appoints Hossam Hassan as coach and his twin brother as director

    Sports 10 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement