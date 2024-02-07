Advertisement

New Delhi: India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day on January 26, 2024, marking a pride moment in the nation's history. The day symbolizes the enforcement of the Constitution in 1950, declaring India as a republic. The crowning glory of these celebrations is the Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path, formerly known as Rajpath, in New Delhi.

The History of Kartavya Path

Advertisement

Kartavya Path, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, holds profound historical significance in India's struggle for independence. Originally named Kingsway during the British Raj, this ceremonial boulevard underwent a transformation post-independence. Witnessing the dawn of freedom, it became Rajpath, embodying India's journey from colonial rule to a sovereign democratic republic.

Renaming Rajpath to Kartavya Path

Advertisement

In a symbolic move, 'Rajpath' was rechristened 'Kartavya Path' in September 2022 and inaugurated as part of the revamped Central Vista Avenue by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This renaming signifies a shift from Rajpath being an emblem of power to Kartavya Path standing as an epitome of public ownership and empowerment. In his address, PM Modi emphasized that Kartavya Path erases the symbol of slavery and marks a new chapter in India's narrative.

Republic Day Parade 2024

Advertisement

The Republic Day Parade, a spectacle of India's military prowess, takes place annually on Kartavya Path. In 2024, the parade will commence at 10:00 am, with the inauguration scheduled at 9:30 am. Notably, the parade route covers a distance of over five kilometers, starting from Raisina Hill near Rashtrapati Bhavan, passing through India Gate, and culminating at the Red Fort.

Distinguished Guest: President Emmanuel Macron's Presence

Advertisement

Adding an international flavor to the celebrations, President Emmanuel Macron of France has been invited to witness India's Republic Day Parade. This reflects the diplomatic significance of the event and strengthens the ties between the two nations.

The Symbolism of Kartavya Path

Advertisement

Kartavya Path, now a symbol of public duty and empowerment, stands testament to the transformation of India. Its historical significance and the renaming underscore a commitment to a democratic and inclusive future.

Venue Details

Advertisement

The parade venue boasts a seating capacity of 77,000, with 42,000 seats reserved for the general public. The parade's route along Kartavya Path allows spectators to witness the grandeur of the event as it traverses through the heart of the capital.