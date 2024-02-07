Updated January 25th, 2024 at 16:34 IST
Republic Day: Trains Cancelled and Diverted on January 26 - Check List Here
The Northern Railway, in a press note, highlighted that rail traffic on Tilak Bridge in New Delhi will be temporarily suspended, read more in detail
New Delhi, January 25, 2024
As the nation gears up to celebrate the 75th Republic Day, the Indian Railways has announced a list of trains that will be cancelled, diverted, or regulated on January 26th, 2024, due to the Republic Day Parade celebrations in New Delhi. The Northern Railway, in a press note, highlighted that rail traffic on Tilak Bridge in New Delhi will be temporarily suspended from 10:30 am to 12:00 noon.
Cancelled Trains (IRCTC Train Cancelled List):
- 04952 New Delhi-Ghaziabad special: Will remain cancelled on 26.01.2024.
- 04913/04912 Palwal-Ghaziabad-Palwal special: Will remain cancelled on 26.01.2024.
- 04965 Palwal-New Delhi special: Will remain cancelled on 26.01.2024.
- 04947 Ghaziabad-New Delhi special: Will remain cancelled on 26.01.2024.
Diverted Trains (IRCTC Train Cancelled List):
- 04444 New Delhi-Ghaziabad EMU Express Special: Will run via New Delhi-Delhi-Delhi Shahdara-Sahibabad.
- 04408 Shakurbasti-Palwal EMU Express special: Will run via Patel Nagar-Delhi Safdarjung-Hazrat Nizamuddin.
- 04956 Delhi-Ghaziabad Special (Via Tilak Bridge): Will be run via Delhi-Delhi Shahdara-Sahibabad if required.
- 14315 Bareilly-New Delhi Intercity Express: If required, will be run via Sahibabad-Delhi Shahdara-Delhi Jn-New Delhi.
- 12423 Dibrugarh Town-New Delhi Rajdhani Express: Will be run via Sahibabad-Delhi Shahdara-Delhi-New Delhi, if required.
- 12313 Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express: If necessary, will be run via Sahibabad-Delhi Shahdara-Delhi Jn-New Delhi.
- 12441 Bilaspur-New Delhi Rajdhani Express: If necessary, will be run via Sahibabad-Delhi Shahdara-Delhi Jn-New Delhi.
- 12259 Sealdah-Bikaner Duronto Express: Will be run via Sahibabad-Delhi Shahdara-Delhi-New Delhi if required.
- 12056 Dehradun-New Delhi Janshatabdi Express: Will run via Sahibabad-Delhi Shahdara-Delhi-New Delhi.
Regulated/Stopped Trains (IRCTC Train Cancelled List):
- 14086 Sirsa-Tilak Bridge Express: If necessary, will be regulated at New Delhi till the parade passes.
- 22848 New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express: If necessary, will be regulated at New Delhi till the parade passes.
- 20504 New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express: If necessary, will be regulated at New Delhi till the parade passes.
- 11078 Jammu Tawi-Pune Jhelum Express: If necessary, will be regulated at New Delhi till the parade passes.
- 15128 New Delhi-Banaras Kashi Vishwanath Express: Will be regulated at New Delhi till parade clearance, if necessary.
- 02570 New Delhi-Darbhanga Clone Special: Will be regulated at New Delhi till parade clearance, if necessary.
- 14211 Agra Cantonment-New Delhi Intercity Express: Will be regulated at New Delhi till parade clearance, if necessary.
- 12425 Huzur Sahib Nanded-Shri Ganganagar Superfast Express: Will be regulated at New Delhi till parade clearance, if necessary.
- 12925 Mumbai Central – Amritsar Western Express: Will be regulated at Hazrat Nizamuddin station till parade clearance, if necessary.
- 20407 Ranchi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express: Will be regulated at Sahibabad till parade clearance, if necessary.
- 12033 Kanpur Central-New Delhi Shatabdi Express: Will be regulated at Sahibabad, if required.
- 22625 Yesvantpur-Chandigarh Express: Will be regulated at Hazrat Nizamuddin, if required.
- 20801 Islampur-New Delhi Magadh Express: Will be regulated at Ghaziabad, if required.
Please check the official Indian Railways website for the latest updates and any further changes to the train schedule.
Published January 25th, 2024 at 16:09 IST
