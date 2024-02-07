Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 16:34 IST

Republic Day: Trains Cancelled and Diverted on January 26 - Check List Here

The Northern Railway, in a press note, highlighted that rail traffic on Tilak Bridge in New Delhi will be temporarily suspended, read more in detail

Rishi Shukla
Trains Cancelled and Diverted on January 26, details here
Trains Cancelled and Diverted on January 26, details here | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, January 25, 2024

As the nation gears up to celebrate the 75th Republic Day, the Indian Railways has announced a list of trains that will be cancelled, diverted, or regulated on January 26th, 2024, due to the Republic Day Parade celebrations in New Delhi. The Northern Railway, in a press note, highlighted that rail traffic on Tilak Bridge in New Delhi will be temporarily suspended from 10:30 am to 12:00 noon.

Advertisement

Cancelled Trains (IRCTC Train Cancelled List):

  1. 04952 New Delhi-Ghaziabad special: Will remain cancelled on 26.01.2024.
  2. 04913/04912 Palwal-Ghaziabad-Palwal special: Will remain cancelled on 26.01.2024.
  3. 04965 Palwal-New Delhi special: Will remain cancelled on 26.01.2024.
  4. 04947 Ghaziabad-New Delhi special: Will remain cancelled on 26.01.2024.

Diverted Trains (IRCTC Train Cancelled List):

  1. 04444 New Delhi-Ghaziabad EMU Express Special: Will run via New Delhi-Delhi-Delhi Shahdara-Sahibabad.
  2. 04408 Shakurbasti-Palwal EMU Express special: Will run via Patel Nagar-Delhi Safdarjung-Hazrat Nizamuddin.
  3. 04956 Delhi-Ghaziabad Special (Via Tilak Bridge): Will be run via Delhi-Delhi Shahdara-Sahibabad if required.
  4. 14315 Bareilly-New Delhi Intercity Express: If required, will be run via Sahibabad-Delhi Shahdara-Delhi Jn-New Delhi.
  5. 12423 Dibrugarh Town-New Delhi Rajdhani Express: Will be run via Sahibabad-Delhi Shahdara-Delhi-New Delhi, if required.
  6. 12313 Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express: If necessary, will be run via Sahibabad-Delhi Shahdara-Delhi Jn-New Delhi.
  7. 12441 Bilaspur-New Delhi Rajdhani Express: If necessary, will be run via Sahibabad-Delhi Shahdara-Delhi Jn-New Delhi.
  8. 12259 Sealdah-Bikaner Duronto Express: Will be run via Sahibabad-Delhi Shahdara-Delhi-New Delhi if required.
  9. 12056 Dehradun-New Delhi Janshatabdi Express: Will run via Sahibabad-Delhi Shahdara-Delhi-New Delhi.

Regulated/Stopped Trains (IRCTC Train Cancelled List):

  1. 14086 Sirsa-Tilak Bridge Express: If necessary, will be regulated at New Delhi till the parade passes.
  2. 22848 New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express: If necessary, will be regulated at New Delhi till the parade passes.
  3. 20504 New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express: If necessary, will be regulated at New Delhi till the parade passes.
  4. 11078 Jammu Tawi-Pune Jhelum Express: If necessary, will be regulated at New Delhi till the parade passes.
  5. 15128 New Delhi-Banaras Kashi Vishwanath Express: Will be regulated at New Delhi till parade clearance, if necessary.
  6. 02570 New Delhi-Darbhanga Clone Special: Will be regulated at New Delhi till parade clearance, if necessary.
  7. 14211 Agra Cantonment-New Delhi Intercity Express: Will be regulated at New Delhi till parade clearance, if necessary.
  8. 12425 Huzur Sahib Nanded-Shri Ganganagar Superfast Express: Will be regulated at New Delhi till parade clearance, if necessary.
  9. 12925 Mumbai Central – Amritsar Western Express: Will be regulated at Hazrat Nizamuddin station till parade clearance, if necessary.
  10. 20407 Ranchi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express: Will be regulated at Sahibabad till parade clearance, if necessary.
  11. 12033 Kanpur Central-New Delhi Shatabdi Express: Will be regulated at Sahibabad, if required.
  12. 22625 Yesvantpur-Chandigarh Express: Will be regulated at Hazrat Nizamuddin, if required.
  13. 20801 Islampur-New Delhi Magadh Express: Will be regulated at Ghaziabad, if required.

Please check the official Indian Railways website for the latest updates and any further changes to the train schedule.

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 16:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Republic Day
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 Inevitable, Confident PM Outlines Vision For 3rd Term

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. After DK Suresh, Another K'taka Cong MLA Makes ‘Separate Country’ Remark

    Politics News12 minutes ago

  3. India News Live: Kejriwal Summoned By Delhi Court For Feb 29 Appearance

    India News13 minutes ago

  4. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. U-19 WC: Sachin Dhas created such havoc that his bat had to be checked

    Sports 15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement