New Delhi, January 25, 2024

As the nation gears up to celebrate the 75th Republic Day, the Indian Railways has announced a list of trains that will be cancelled, diverted, or regulated on January 26th, 2024, due to the Republic Day Parade celebrations in New Delhi. The Northern Railway, in a press note, highlighted that rail traffic on Tilak Bridge in New Delhi will be temporarily suspended from 10:30 am to 12:00 noon.

Cancelled Trains (IRCTC Train Cancelled List):

04952 New Delhi-Ghaziabad special: Will remain cancelled on 26.01.2024. 04913/04912 Palwal-Ghaziabad-Palwal special: Will remain cancelled on 26.01.2024. 04965 Palwal-New Delhi special: Will remain cancelled on 26.01.2024. 04947 Ghaziabad-New Delhi special: Will remain cancelled on 26.01.2024.

Diverted Trains (IRCTC Train Cancelled List):

04444 New Delhi-Ghaziabad EMU Express Special: Will run via New Delhi-Delhi-Delhi Shahdara-Sahibabad. 04408 Shakurbasti-Palwal EMU Express special: Will run via Patel Nagar-Delhi Safdarjung-Hazrat Nizamuddin. 04956 Delhi-Ghaziabad Special (Via Tilak Bridge): Will be run via Delhi-Delhi Shahdara-Sahibabad if required. 14315 Bareilly-New Delhi Intercity Express: If required, will be run via Sahibabad-Delhi Shahdara-Delhi Jn-New Delhi. 12423 Dibrugarh Town-New Delhi Rajdhani Express: Will be run via Sahibabad-Delhi Shahdara-Delhi-New Delhi, if required. 12313 Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express: If necessary, will be run via Sahibabad-Delhi Shahdara-Delhi Jn-New Delhi. 12441 Bilaspur-New Delhi Rajdhani Express: If necessary, will be run via Sahibabad-Delhi Shahdara-Delhi Jn-New Delhi. 12259 Sealdah-Bikaner Duronto Express: Will be run via Sahibabad-Delhi Shahdara-Delhi-New Delhi if required. 12056 Dehradun-New Delhi Janshatabdi Express: Will run via Sahibabad-Delhi Shahdara-Delhi-New Delhi.

Regulated/Stopped Trains (IRCTC Train Cancelled List):

14086 Sirsa-Tilak Bridge Express: If necessary, will be regulated at New Delhi till the parade passes. 22848 New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express: If necessary, will be regulated at New Delhi till the parade passes. 20504 New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express: If necessary, will be regulated at New Delhi till the parade passes. 11078 Jammu Tawi-Pune Jhelum Express: If necessary, will be regulated at New Delhi till the parade passes. 15128 New Delhi-Banaras Kashi Vishwanath Express: Will be regulated at New Delhi till parade clearance, if necessary. 02570 New Delhi-Darbhanga Clone Special: Will be regulated at New Delhi till parade clearance, if necessary. 14211 Agra Cantonment-New Delhi Intercity Express: Will be regulated at New Delhi till parade clearance, if necessary. 12425 Huzur Sahib Nanded-Shri Ganganagar Superfast Express: Will be regulated at New Delhi till parade clearance, if necessary. 12925 Mumbai Central – Amritsar Western Express: Will be regulated at Hazrat Nizamuddin station till parade clearance, if necessary. 20407 Ranchi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express: Will be regulated at Sahibabad till parade clearance, if necessary. 12033 Kanpur Central-New Delhi Shatabdi Express: Will be regulated at Sahibabad, if required. 22625 Yesvantpur-Chandigarh Express: Will be regulated at Hazrat Nizamuddin, if required. 20801 Islampur-New Delhi Magadh Express: Will be regulated at Ghaziabad, if required.

Please check the official Indian Railways website for the latest updates and any further changes to the train schedule.