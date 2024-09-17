Published 21:43 IST, September 17th 2024
Running Low? UPI Lite’s Auto Top-up Feature to Launch on October 31 – Everything You Need to Know
NPCI introduces auto top-up for UPI LITE, allowing users to automatically reload their balance when it falls below a set limit, enhancing convenience and usage.
- Info
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Running Low? UPI Lite’s Auto Top-up Feature to Launch on October 31 – Everything You Need to Know | Image: PIXABAY
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
21:43 IST, September 17th 2024