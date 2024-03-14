×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 17:48 IST

Salary And Other Perks Of Election Commissioner Of India - Details Here

Lok Sabha election 2024: India being the largest democracy in the world, role of the Election Commissioners stands as a pillar of this democracy

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Sandhu newly appointed Election Commissioners
Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Sandhu newly appointed Election Commissioners | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Lok Sabha election 2024 are expected soon and India being the largest democracy in the world, the role of the Election Commissioner (CEC) stands as a pillar of this democracy. 

Recently, discussions had surfaced regarding the salary structure of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioner of India . Here’s all you need to know:

Current Election Commissioners

Retired IAS officers, Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu are the two newly appointed election commissioners of India. 

Gyanesh Kumar new election commissioner
Sukhbir Singh Sandhu new election commissioner
Rajiv kumar Chief Election commissioner of India

Other than these two Rajiv Kumar, former Indian Administrative Service officer who assumed office on May 15, 2022 is the 25th Chief Election Commissioner of India.

Salary And Other Details

  • The compensation and allowances of Chief election commissioner and other two election commissioners are at par with the judges of supreme court of India.
  • The current salary of the Election Commissioners stands at ₹350,000 per month.
  • CEC and ECs get three Leave Travel Concessions in a year for self, spouse and dependent members of the family. 
  • CEC and ECs are entitled to get a monthly sumptuary allowance of 34000/- which is completely tax exempted.
  • CEC and ECs draw salary and perks as per Section 3 of the Election Commission (Conditions of Service of Election Commissioners and Transaction of Business) Act, 1991
  • The term of CEC and ECs are for a period of 6 years from the date of joining or till the age of 65 years whichever is earlier.

The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023, presented in the Rajya Sabha in August last year, to lift the status of the CEC and other ECs to be on par with the Cabinet Secretary. 

This move generated significant debate, with opposition parties and former CECs expressing concerns regarding its potential impact on the institution's independence.

With the Lok Sabha elections 2024 approaching, and India being the largest democracy globally, the significance of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners cannot be overlooked.

Published March 14th, 2024 at 17:44 IST

