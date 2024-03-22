×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 13:53 IST

Savour the Colors of Holi: Delhi's Best Street Food Spots

This season adds a layer of festive joy to the city's already rich street food culture, known for its spicy chaats, and delectable sweets.

Reported by: Digital Desk
street food
Savour the Colors of Holi | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Delhi, the heart of India's culinary diversity, bursts into even more vibrant life during Holi, the festival of colors. This season adds a layer of festive joy to the city's already rich street food culture, known for its spicy chaats, delectable sweets, and succulent kebabs. As the streets of Delhi NCR become a canvas of colors, a select few restaurants elevate this festive street food experience, blending the joy of Holi with the elegance of fine dining Here are 5 must-visit restaurants serving delectable street food in Delhi NCR, each offering a unique culinary experience reminiscent of the bustling streets:

Madam Chutney

Located in the heart of Greater Kailash, Madam Chutney is a haven for street food enthusiasts. With its quirky décor and eclectic menu, this restaurant captures the essence of Delhi's street food scene. From golgappas to pav bhaji, every dish is bursting with flavor, transporting diners to the crowded lanes of Chandni Chowk.

Advertisement

Mister Chai

Nestled within the premises of Shangri-La's Eros Hotel, Mister Chai offers a sophisticated take on street food favorites. Indulge in a tantalizing array of chaats, kebabs, and regional specialties, all served with a contemporary twist in a chic setting.

Advertisement

Farzi Cafe

Known for its innovative take on Indian cuisine, Farzi Cafe is a culinary hotspot that reimagines street food classics with modern flair. From molecular gastronomy to quirky presentations, every dish at Farzi Cafe is a feast for the senses, offering a culinary journey like no other.

Advertisement

Cafe Delhi Heights

With its eclectic menu and vibrant ambiance, Cafe Delhi Heights is a popular destination for street food lovers. From buttery pav bhaji to cheesy loaded fries, the restaurant serves up a tantalizing array of street food favorites in a cozy setting.

Advertisement

Agrezi Dhaba

Transport yourself to the rustic charm of a roadside dhaba at Agrezi Dhaba, where traditional flavors meet contemporary twists. Indulge in hearty parathas, robust curries, and fiery kebabs, all served with the warmth and hospitality of a roadside eatery.

Advertisement

Indulge your palate and embark on a gastronomic journey through the streets of Delhi NCR, where these five restaurants await to tantalize your taste buds with their authentic yet innovative interpretations of street food classics. Whether you're a seasoned foodie or a curious explorer, these culinary destinations promise an unforgettable experience, blending the rich tapestry of Delhi's street food culture with modern culinary flair. So, gather your friends and family, and let the flavors of Delhi's vibrant streets transport you to a world of culinary delights.

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 13:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

United Nations

UN unanimously passes fir

a minute ago
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday

CM Kejriwal Arrest LIVE

2 minutes ago
IPL 2024 New Rules

IPL sign language feed

2 minutes ago
Ear piercing guide

Ear-piercing Guide

4 minutes ago
Vegetarian menu for Holi

Vegetarian Holi Menu

4 minutes ago
Digital advertising growth FY24

digital advertising

5 minutes ago
Adam Zampa opts out of IPL 2024

Kotian replaces Zampa

5 minutes ago
Ashwin on CSK's captaincy change in IPL 2024

Ashwin on CSK captaincy

7 minutes ago
Protest in Mohali

Stir by AAP in Mohali

7 minutes ago
Bihar Board intermediate students protest outside JDU office in Patna

Bihar students protest

7 minutes ago
Nayak

Who Is Producing Nayak 2?

8 minutes ago
TOP UNSOLD PLAYERS IN IPL AUCTION 2024 TODAY

Steve Smith on IND star

9 minutes ago
Paytm

PPBL in focus

9 minutes ago
LS Polls LIVE: Maha Cong leader Nitin Kodwate, his wife Chanda join BJP

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

13 minutes ago
Vedaa

Sharvari Pens A Note

13 minutes ago
DMart

CLSA initiates coverage

14 minutes ago
Drake and Josh file photo

Drake-Josh's Friendship

16 minutes ago
BJP FLAG

BJP List

16 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal Arrested by ED in Delhi Liquorgate | LIVE

    India News16 hours ago

  2. Ponting, Ganguly share insights on skipper Pant's readiness for IPL 2024

    Sports 16 hours ago

  3. BREAKING: Sec 144 Outside Delhi CM Kejriwal's Residence, Security Beefed

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Shabir Shah's Daughter Renounces Father's Separatist Ideology

    India News19 hours ago

  5. BJP Will Bag All 10 LS Seats From Haryana, Modi Will Become PM For Thir

    India News20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo