Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 17:55 IST

School Holidays March 2024: Check Full Details Inside

School holidays march 2024, parents and students planning their weekends and short trips can plan their tips accordingly

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
School Holidays March 2024
School Holidays March 2024 | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Month of march has began, it's essential to stay informed about the upcoming school closures and festivals. Parents and students planning their weekends and short trips can plan their tips accordingly.

List Of Holidays from calendar in March 2024 are as follows:

Advertisement

Mahashivratri - March 08, 2024 (Friday)

Holika Dahan - March 24, 2024 (Sunday)

Advertisement

Holi - March 25, 2024 (Monday)

Good Friday - March 29, 2024 (Friday)

Advertisement

For those planning outings or vacations, it's crucial to align your schedule with your school's holiday calendar for March 2024.

Weekend in March 2024:

In addition to the festivities, March 2024 brings a delightful surprise with five Saturdays and five Sundays, offering an extended weekend to relax and rejuvenate. 

Most schools across the country traditionally remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays, it's advisable to check your school's specific calendar and policies regarding holidays. Some institutions may also observe the third Saturday or the last Saturday of the month as a holiday.

Advertisement

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 4th, 2024 at 17:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

an hour ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

an hour ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

an hour ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

2 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

2 hours ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

2 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

3 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

3 hours ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

3 hours ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

4 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

21 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

21 hours ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

21 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

21 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

21 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

21 hours ago
Radhika merchant

Anant-Radhika Wedding

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dhoni's latest post on 'new role' has sent internet into a frenzy

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  2. LIVE | 'Modi Cares About the People of India': PM

    India News16 minutes ago

  3. Green may skip series against Pakistan to prepare for Tests vs India

    Sports 20 minutes ago

  4. Samantha Wins Hearts With Her Warm Gesture Towards Fans | Watch

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  5. MS Dhoni arrives for Anant Ambani's wedding in Jamnagar, fans stunned

    Sports 23 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo