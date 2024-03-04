Advertisement

New Delhi: Month of march has began, it's essential to stay informed about the upcoming school closures and festivals. Parents and students planning their weekends and short trips can plan their tips accordingly.

List Of Holidays from calendar in March 2024 are as follows:

Mahashivratri - March 08, 2024 (Friday)

Holika Dahan - March 24, 2024 (Sunday)

Holi - March 25, 2024 (Monday)

Good Friday - March 29, 2024 (Friday)

For those planning outings or vacations, it's crucial to align your schedule with your school's holiday calendar for March 2024.

Weekend in March 2024:

In addition to the festivities, March 2024 brings a delightful surprise with five Saturdays and five Sundays, offering an extended weekend to relax and rejuvenate.

Most schools across the country traditionally remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays, it's advisable to check your school's specific calendar and policies regarding holidays. Some institutions may also observe the third Saturday or the last Saturday of the month as a holiday.

