lions casually perched atop a yacht as if they were the appointed captains of the vessel. The caption humorously reads, "I'm the Captain now," adding a delightful touch to the surreal scene. The video captures the sea lions sitting side by side, giving off an air of authority over the yacht.

Remarkably, the yacht seems to be stranded in the middle of the water, devoid of any other vessels in sight. This peculiar situation has sparked a range of reactions from viewers. One commenter sympathetically notes, "Sorry for the boat owner, but these two are like 'This is the craziest rock I've ever been on.'" The comparison of the sea lions to "Alaskan Saint Bernards" adds a whimsical touch, highlighting the unexpected nature of the encounter.

Other users express concern for the yacht, with one remarking, "That's crazy. This boat is just about to capsize." The sheer size of the sea lions becomes apparent in the video, prompting another observer to note, "Good Lord. You don't get a perspective on how big these guys are until you see something like this." Some even humorously speculate about the weight limit of the vessel, stating, "Might be a little over the weight limit of that vessel."

