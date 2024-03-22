Shaheed Diwas 2024 : All You Need To Know | Image: PTI

Martyrs' Day, also called Shaheed Diwas, is a day of commemoration observed in India to honor the martyrdom and sacrifices of our freedom fighters who without fear gave their lives in defense of their nation's independence.

It is a reminder of the bravery, tenacity, and unshakable dedication of those people who struggled against colonial power.

History

Shaheed Diwas is associated with the turning points in India's independence movement. It is a day that is particularly notable in history that made many Indians more determined to resist British empire. Screaming slogans "Inquilab Zindabad," Sukhdev Thapar, Shivaram Rajguru, and Bhagat Singh threw grenades at the Central Legislative Assembly on April 8, 1929.

After being arrested, they were accused of murder. The three freedom fighters were hung on March 23, 1931.

DATE

Every year Shaheed Diwas is observed on March 23

Significance

Shaheed Diwas is observed every year as a reminder of the sacrifices made by those who came before us to achieve the freedom we enjoy today, not merely a day on the calendar. This day honors the bravery, valour, and unshakable dedication of the martyrs who gave their lives in defense of independence.

It is celebrated as an occasion to reflect on the ideals for which these brave souls fought and to reaffirm our commitment to upholding the values of freedom, justice, and equality. It is a time to pay homage to all those who laid down their lives in the pursuit of a brighter future for generations to come.

