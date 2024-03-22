×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 23:08 IST

Shaheed Diwas 2024: All You Need To Know About Freedom Fighters

Martyrs' Day, also called Shaheed Diwas, is a day of commemoration observed in India to honor the martyrdom and sacrifices of our freedom fighters

Reported by: Digital Desk
Shaheed Diwas 2024 : All You Need To Know
Shaheed Diwas 2024 : All You Need To Know | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Martyrs' Day, also called Shaheed Diwas, is a day of commemoration observed in India to honor the martyrdom and sacrifices of  our freedom fighters who without fear gave their lives in defense of their nation's independence. 

It is a reminder of the bravery, tenacity, and unshakable dedication of those people who struggled against colonial power.

Advertisement

History

Shaheed Diwas  is associated with the turning points in India's independence movement.  It is a day that is particularly notable in history that made many Indians more determined to resist British empire. Screaming slogans "Inquilab Zindabad," Sukhdev Thapar, Shivaram Rajguru, and Bhagat Singh threw grenades at the Central Legislative Assembly on April 8, 1929.                                                                                                                                                                

Advertisement

After being arrested, they were accused of murder. The three freedom fighters were hung on March 23, 1931.

DATE

Every year Shaheed Diwas is observed on March 23 

Significance

Shaheed Diwas is observed every year as a reminder of the sacrifices made by those who came before us to achieve the freedom  we enjoy today, not merely a day on the calendar. This day honors the  bravery, valour, and unshakable dedication of the martyrs who gave their lives in defense of independence. 

It is celebrated as an occasion to reflect on the ideals for which these brave souls fought and to reaffirm our commitment to upholding the values of freedom, justice, and equality. It is a time to pay homage to all those who laid down their lives in the pursuit of a brighter future for generations to come.
 

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 23:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand

Treesa-Gayatri pair exit

a few seconds ago
Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji On Marriage

a minute ago
BREAKING: Gunmen open fire in Moscow concert hall.

Moscow Firing

2 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni run-out

2 minutes ago
Saurabh Bharadwaj Detained By Police

Saurabh Bharadwaj

3 minutes ago
CSK vs RCB

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Live

5 minutes ago
Ajit Pawar

BJP To Support Ajit Pawar

9 minutes ago
Chae Seo Jin

Seo Jin's Wedding Shoot

9 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

India Supports Bhutan

10 minutes ago
Before the passage of the $1.2 trillion spending bill in the House, Greene tweeted that "Our Republican majority is a complete failure."

US Speaker of the House

11 minutes ago
BJP flag and symbol

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

13 minutes ago
Shaheed Diwas 2024 : All You Need To Know

Shaheed Diwas 2024

14 minutes ago
Shehzada Dhami

Shehzada On Termination

17 minutes ago
The Shining

Book To Movie Adaptations

23 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal Interview

30 minutes ago
Maryan and The Goat Life

Prithviraj On His Film

32 minutes ago
School of Rock

School Of Rock Update

37 minutes ago
Gunther vs Brock Lesnar

Gunther on Lesnar

39 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. My Life Dedicated To Nation: Kejriwal's First Reaction After Arrest

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Arvind Kejriwal Arrest LIVE: Hearing Begins, ED Seeks 10-Day Custody

    India News9 hours ago

  3. Bihar inter students protest discontinuation of +2 classes in collges

    Education9 hours ago

  4. BREAKING: BJP Releases Fourth List of Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  5. UP Madrasa Board Unconstitutional: Allahabad HC

    Education12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo