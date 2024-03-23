Advertisement

Shaheed Diwas, also known as Martyr's Day, is a solemn occasion observed in India to pay homage to the freedom fighters who laid down their lives in the struggle for independence from British rule. Among the various dates dedicated to this commemoration, March 23 holds particular significance, marking the martyrdom of three iconic revolutionaries – Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar.

Date:

Shaheed Diwas falls on March 23 each year, serving as a poignant reminder of the sacrifice made by these courageous individuals in the pursuit of freedom for their homeland.

History:

The legacy of Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar is deeply ingrained in the annals of India's fight for independence. Their daring actions and unwavering commitment to the cause inspired countless others to join the struggle against British colonial rule. On April 8, 1929, the trio made a bold statement by hurling bombs at the Central Legislative Assembly in Delhi, accompanied by the rallying cry of "Inquilab Zindabad" (Long Live the Revolution). Subsequently, they were apprehended and charged with murder. Despite facing imminent death, they remained steadfast in their resolve.

March 23, 1931, stands as a somber day in Indian history when Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar were executed by the British authorities. Their sacrifice galvanized the nation and ignited a fervent spirit of resistance against colonial oppression.

Advertisement

Significance In History:

Shaheed Diwas holds profound significance as a day of remembrance for the valiant souls who made the supreme sacrifice for the freedom of their motherland. It serves as a poignant reminder of the price paid for the liberties enjoyed by subsequent generations.

Advertisement

The sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev turned out to be a crucial moment in the freedom struggle and ignited a new wave among all the freedom fighters. Their legacy continues to inspire and guide us in our ongoing quest for a better, more inclusive India.