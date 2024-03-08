Advertisement

Every year, there is a different theme for International Women's Day. The campaign theme of the year will be 'Inspire Inclusion'. The goal of this theme is to inspire people and understand the value of including women so that we can create a better world.

On International Women’s Day, we not only commemorate the achievements of women across various fields but also highlight the ongoing struggles for equality, justice, and the eradication of gender-based discrimination. We should also celebrate all that women have achieved over the years. Financial independence and self-reliance are necessary for women's empowerment. I have advocated for education as a tool to dismantle stereotypes and challenge the status quo. I have also empowered the physically challenged through my free beauty training courses for the speech, hearing, and visually impaired, as well as acid attack survivors. We have also contributed to government skill development projects in beauty and wellness, training over 40,000 underprivileged women.

Today, times have changed. Indian women have made a mark in every field. I have always believed in a woman’s potential to be successful in education and the career world. I believe that given the same opportunities, a woman can be equally successful as a man. In fact, even in the digital world, women have been successful. Women not only have the courage, inner strength, and foresight necessary to be successful, but they are no less than men when it comes to intelligence, talent, and creativity. Today’s woman stands side by side with her male counterpart, as far as education and higher qualifications go.

Yes, times have changed, but we still have a long way to go. Attitudes must change. The changes have to come from within the family and within society. Mothers should educate their daughters and also teach their sons to respect women. I wish to dedicate this International Women’s Day to gender equality and women’s rights. Women's empowerment is not about gaining superiority but about achieving equality.

Believe in yourself and your own abilities. Keep learning. It is important to dream. Then have the faith and courage to do everything in your power to make your dreams come true. I always try to inspire women to follow their dreams with faith and courage.

Women educators, technologists, innovators, and entrepreneurs should all get together to ensure digital education and improve the access of women to digital tools to achieve gender equality in the future. Innovation, creativity, and technology are the keys to future success.

