Updated January 17th, 2024 at 18:15 IST
Shocking Bite: App Serves Metal Shawarma, Customer Chews on Disappointment
A resident of Bengaluru finds piece of metal in shawarma, gets no help from food delivery app.
- Info
- 2 min read
Advertisement
A resident of Bengaluru encountered an unpleasant surprise while using a food delivery app to order a chicken shawarma. After finding a metallic object in his mouth while eating, he shared the shocking discovery on Reddit. The post went viral. The incident occurred with a shawarma ordered from Absolute Shawarma near JMJ Hospital in Nagawara, Bangalore, through the Swiggy app.
The reddit user shared the picture with the caption “This is what happened to me today, just a few minutes back. So I ordered a Shawarma from Absolute Shawarma (Near JMJ Hospital), Nagawara, Bengaluru. I had ordered it through Swiggy, and once I started eating, I noticed something crisp, to my surprise, it was a metal piece from the flame grill used for the preparation of shawarma. I was so shocked to see the Swiggy support agent taking the matter so lightly. Is there any way for me to fight against this injustice legally or report it to concerned authorities who will definitely action on this?”
Advertisement
The incident gained attention on the internet as other users shared similar experiences and raised concerns about food safety through various comments.
One individual shared an experience with a pricey pizza ordered through the app, revealing the discovery of a nail after consuming half of it.
Advertisement
Another user added, once he finds a fingernail in their pizza, stating that Swiggy refunded the entire amount for the pizza.
The online discussions highlighted a shared concern regarding food safety and prompted users to share their encounters with such incidents while using the food delivery app.
Advertisement
Share your thoughts on what steps should be taken as food safety measures with us.
Advertisement
Published January 17th, 2024 at 18:15 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
When Bollywood Experimented With Dark ComedyWeb Stories11 minutes ago
Movies Based On Time TravelGalleries13 minutes ago
Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose DayWeb Stories13 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.