English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 18:15 IST

Shocking Bite: App Serves Metal Shawarma, Customer Chews on Disappointment

A resident of Bengaluru finds piece of metal in shawarma, gets no help from food delivery app.

Navya Dubey
The metal piece found in shwarma by the Reddit user.
The metal piece found in shwarma by the Reddit user. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A resident of Bengaluru encountered an unpleasant surprise while using a food delivery app to order a chicken shawarma. After finding a metallic object in his mouth while eating, he shared the shocking discovery on Reddit. The post went viral. The incident occurred with a shawarma ordered from Absolute Shawarma near JMJ Hospital in Nagawara, Bangalore, through the Swiggy app. 

The reddit user shared the picture with the caption “This is what happened to me today, just a few minutes back. So I ordered a Shawarma from Absolute Shawarma (Near JMJ Hospital), Nagawara, Bengaluru. I had ordered it through Swiggy, and once I started eating, I noticed something crisp, to my surprise, it was a metal piece from the flame grill used for the preparation of shawarma. I was so shocked to see the Swiggy support agent taking the matter so lightly. Is there any way for me to fight against this injustice legally or report it to concerned authorities who will definitely action on this?”  

Advertisement

The incident gained attention on the internet as other users shared similar experiences and raised concerns about food safety through various comments. 

One individual shared an experience with a pricey pizza ordered through the app, revealing the discovery of a nail after consuming half of it. 

Advertisement

Another user added, once he finds a fingernail in their pizza, stating that Swiggy refunded the entire amount for the pizza.  

The online discussions highlighted a shared concern regarding food safety and prompted users to share their encounters with such incidents while using the food delivery app. 

Advertisement

Share your thoughts on what steps should be taken as food safety measures with us. 

 

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 18:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

6 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

6 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

10 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. When Bollywood Experimented With Dark Comedy

    Web Stories11 minutes ago

  2. Movies Based On Time Travel

    Galleries13 minutes ago

  3. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories13 minutes ago

  4. Drake's X-rated Video Allegedly Leaks On Social Media

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  5. With improved fitness, gymnast Pranati Nayak hopes for further success

    Sports 17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement