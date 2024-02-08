Advertisement

A resident of Bengaluru encountered an unpleasant surprise while using a food delivery app to order a chicken shawarma. After finding a metallic object in his mouth while eating, he shared the shocking discovery on Reddit. The post went viral. The incident occurred with a shawarma ordered from Absolute Shawarma near JMJ Hospital in Nagawara, Bangalore, through the Swiggy app.

The reddit user shared the picture with the caption “This is what happened to me today, just a few minutes back. So I ordered a Shawarma from Absolute Shawarma (Near JMJ Hospital), Nagawara, Bengaluru. I had ordered it through Swiggy, and once I started eating, I noticed something crisp, to my surprise, it was a metal piece from the flame grill used for the preparation of shawarma. I was so shocked to see the Swiggy support agent taking the matter so lightly. Is there any way for me to fight against this injustice legally or report it to concerned authorities who will definitely action on this?”

Advertisement

The incident gained attention on the internet as other users shared similar experiences and raised concerns about food safety through various comments.

One individual shared an experience with a pricey pizza ordered through the app, revealing the discovery of a nail after consuming half of it.

Advertisement

Another user added, once he finds a fingernail in their pizza, stating that Swiggy refunded the entire amount for the pizza.

The online discussions highlighted a shared concern regarding food safety and prompted users to share their encounters with such incidents while using the food delivery app.

Advertisement

Share your thoughts on what steps should be taken as food safety measures with us.