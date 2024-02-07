Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 15:47 IST

Shocking Incident on Vande Bharat Express, Passenger Finds Dead Cockroach in Meal-Railway Responds

Indian Railways is in the spotlight after a passenger found a dead cockroach in their meal on the Vande Bharat Express. However, IRCTC responded quickly.

Navya Dubey
A passenger shared a picture after finding a cockroach in his Vande Bharat meal. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
A passenger named Dr. Shubhendu Keshari encountered a disturbing incident while traveling from Rani Kamlapati to Jabalpur Junction aboard the Vande Bharat Express on February 1. Dr. Keshari discovered a dead cockroach in the meal served by Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). 

Sharing images on social media, Dr. Keshari's post garnered widespread attention on social media, raising concerns about food quality on Indian trains. The incident prompted an official response from IRCTC. Dr. Keshari also filed a complaint at Jabalpur station regarding the unhygienic condition of the food. This experience shows how important it is to keep the food served on trains clean and safe to eat.  

Mr Keshari posted with caption, "I was travelling on 1/02/2024 train no. 20173 RKMP to JBP (Vande Bharat Exp) I was traumatized by seeing dead COCKROACH in the food packet given by them". 

The IRCTC quickly responded to the incident, issuing an apology for the unpleasant experience. They also stated that they have imposed a significant penalty on the service provider responsible for the incident.

  

"Sir, our sincere apology for the experience you had. The matter is viewed seriously, and the hefty penalty has been imposed on the concerned service provider. Moreover, monitoring has been strengthened at the source," IRCTC commented on the post.  

Separately, Railway Seva responded to the tweet and wrote "Your complaint has been registered on RailMadad and complaint no. has been sent through SMS on your mobile number.”  

Published February 6th, 2024 at 15:47 IST

Viral
