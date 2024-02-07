English
Updated January 27th, 2024 at 16:50 IST

Shocking: Personal Details of Indian Citizens are Open for Sale on Dark Web - Check Details

Hackers have reportedly put up a mobile network database on Dark Web, containing sensitive details such as names, mobile numbers, addresses and Aadhaar info

Rishi Shukla
Indian Citizen Data for Sale on Dark Web Raises Serious Security Concerns
Indian Citizen Data for Sale on Dark Web Raises Serious Security Concerns | Image:Freepik
New Delhi: In a shocking revelation, cyber-security researchers have uncovered a massive security breach that has exposed the personal data of over 750 million Indians. Hackers have reportedly put up a mobile network database on the Dark Web, containing sensitive details such as names, mobile numbers, addresses, and Aadhaar information. 

This alarming breach, totaling a staggering 1.8 terabytes, poses a significant threat to the security of individuals and organizations alike.

Details of the Breach: The compromised dataset is said to encompass critical information belonging to approximately 85 percent of the Indian population, marking it as one of the largest breaches in recent history. The leaked personally identifiable information (PII) includes details that can lead to severe consequences, including financial losses, identity theft, reputational damage, and increased susceptibility to cyberattacks.

Potential Risks: The extensive nature of the breach amplifies the potential risks associated with the leaked data. Individuals are at risk of falling victim to identity theft and financial fraud, while organizations may face reputational damage and an elevated threat of cyberattacks. The sheer scale of the exposed information raises concerns about the overall security landscape, urging immediate attention and action from relevant authorities.

Impact on Individuals and Organizations:

  1. Financial Losses: Individuals may experience unauthorized transactions and financial losses due to the misuse of their banking information.
  2. Identity Theft: The compromised data opens doors for identity theft, leading to long-term consequences for affected individuals.
  3. Reputational Damage: Organizations associated with the breach may suffer reputational damage, eroding trust among their customer base.
  4. Cybersecurity Threats: The leaked information can be exploited for targeted cyberattacks, posing an ongoing risk to both individuals and organizations.

Safety Note: In light of this breach, it is crucial for individuals and organizations to take immediate steps to enhance their cybersecurity measures. The following safety precautions are recommended:

Change Passwords: Individuals should change their passwords across various online platforms, especially if they share common passwords across different accounts.

Monitor Accounts: Regularly monitor bank statements, credit reports, and other financial accounts for any suspicious activity.

Enable Two-Factor Authentication: Strengthen online security by enabling two-factor authentication where available.

Stay Informed: Stay updated on developments related to the breach and follow any guidelines provided by relevant authorities.

Report Suspicious Activity: Individuals who suspect any unauthorized use of their information should promptly report it to the appropriate authorities and their financial institutions.

Seek Professional Assistance: If identity theft is suspected, seek professional assistance and report the incident to the police.

This alarming breach underlines the importance of prioritizing cybersecurity on both individual and organizational levels. Authorities are urged to investigate and take swift action to mitigate the potential risks posed by this extensive data leak.

Agency Inputs

Published January 27th, 2024 at 16:50 IST

