English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 18:26 IST

Soaring in Devotion: Former Navy Officer Takes to the Sky with Jai Shri Ram Flag

Retired Navy officer Lt. Cdr. Rajkumar, now a skydiving instructor, honored Ayodhya's Ram Mandir with a Jai Shri Ram flag from 10,000 feet.

Garvit Parashar
Former Navy Officer Takes to the Sky with Jai Shri Ram Flag
Former Navy Officer Takes to the Sky with Jai Shri Ram Flag | Image:X: @airnewsalerts
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A retired Navy officer named Lt. Cdr. Rajkumar from Tamil Nadu, who now works as a skydiving instructor, recently did something special. While the ceremony for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir was happening in India, he went up 10,000 feet above Thailand. From there, he unfolded a colorful flag with the words "Jai Shri Ram" on it. His parachute descent was not just a thrilling stunt but a heartfelt tribute.

Originally from Theni District, Tamil Nadu, Cdr. Rajkumar used to be in the Navy. Now, he helps people experience the excitement of skydiving. On this particular day, he combined his skydiving skills with his deep faith. The flag he raised was not just for show; it was his way of showing support for the new temple being built in Ayodhya.

Advertisement

As he gracefully descended, the flag waved in the wind, representing his strong commitment and highlighting the unity that faith can bring. Cdr. Rajkumar's act was more than just a physical feat; it told a story of devotion, bravery, and the enduring spirit of India, all against the backdrop of the vast sky.
 

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 18:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar’s Faction Proposes 3 Names For Their Party

    Lok Sabha Elections12 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman hits out at Congress

    India News13 minutes ago

  3. WATCH | Huge error made by on field umpire; Disregards 3rd UMPs call

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  4. UCC Will Give Direction To The Country: Uttarkhand CM Dhami

    India News16 minutes ago

  5. 5 Earthquakes Jolt Vietnam in a Span of One Hour

    World16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement