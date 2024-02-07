Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 18:26 IST
Soaring in Devotion: Former Navy Officer Takes to the Sky with Jai Shri Ram Flag
Retired Navy officer Lt. Cdr. Rajkumar, now a skydiving instructor, honored Ayodhya's Ram Mandir with a Jai Shri Ram flag from 10,000 feet.
A retired Navy officer named Lt. Cdr. Rajkumar from Tamil Nadu, who now works as a skydiving instructor, recently did something special. While the ceremony for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir was happening in India, he went up 10,000 feet above Thailand. From there, he unfolded a colorful flag with the words "Jai Shri Ram" on it. His parachute descent was not just a thrilling stunt but a heartfelt tribute.
Originally from Theni District, Tamil Nadu, Cdr. Rajkumar used to be in the Navy. Now, he helps people experience the excitement of skydiving. On this particular day, he combined his skydiving skills with his deep faith. The flag he raised was not just for show; it was his way of showing support for the new temple being built in Ayodhya.
As he gracefully descended, the flag waved in the wind, representing his strong commitment and highlighting the unity that faith can bring. Cdr. Rajkumar's act was more than just a physical feat; it told a story of devotion, bravery, and the enduring spirit of India, all against the backdrop of the vast sky.
Published January 23rd, 2024 at 18:26 IST
