A retired Navy officer named Lt. Cdr. Rajkumar from Tamil Nadu, who now works as a skydiving instructor, recently did something special. While the ceremony for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir was happening in India, he went up 10,000 feet above Thailand. From there, he unfolded a colorful flag with the words "Jai Shri Ram" on it. His parachute descent was not just a thrilling stunt but a heartfelt tribute.

Originally from Theni District, Tamil Nadu, Cdr. Rajkumar used to be in the Navy. Now, he helps people experience the excitement of skydiving. On this particular day, he combined his skydiving skills with his deep faith. The flag he raised was not just for show; it was his way of showing support for the new temple being built in Ayodhya.

#JaiShreeRam - Skydiving from 10,000 ft



On the occasion of the #PranaPratishtha ceremony of #Ayodhyarammandir, a former navy officer Lt.cdr Rajkumar (Retd) performs skydiving with the #JaiShriRam flag from a height of 10,000 feet in Thailand.



The Naval officer who is from… pic.twitter.com/X7ek3JvN75 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 23, 2024

As he gracefully descended, the flag waved in the wind, representing his strong commitment and highlighting the unity that faith can bring. Cdr. Rajkumar's act was more than just a physical feat; it told a story of devotion, bravery, and the enduring spirit of India, all against the backdrop of the vast sky.

