Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 21:14 IST

Spider-Man In Indian Railways? Man Stunt To Reach Toilet Goes Viral

Passenger's Spider-Man-like toilet journey in crowded train goes viral, highlighting passengers challenges during peak hours.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
The caption of the video reads, "Just a normal day in general & sleeper class."
The caption of the video reads, "Just a normal day in general & sleeper class."
A video in which someone skillfully making their way to the restroom on a crowded train, using impressive acrobatics to stay balanced went viral on social media. 

Watch the viral video here: 

Instagram user Abhinav Parihar shared the video on Instagram, which shows the man moving quickly and carefully above the heads of other travel. With many seated people in his way, he uses any surface he can find to reach his destination. 

Many people compared the man's movements to those of Spider-Man. While some may find humor in the situation, it also underscores the difficulties passengers encounter during their travel journey. It's not unusual for trains to become so congested that finding a clear path becomes nearly impossible.This is not the first time a passenger found it impossible to reach the train lavatory to relieve himself. 

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 21:14 IST

Viral

