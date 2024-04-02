Spider-Man In Indian Railways? Man Stunt To Reach Toilet Goes Viral

Advertisement

A video in which someone skillfully making their way to the restroom on a crowded train, using impressive acrobatics to stay balanced went viral on social media.

Watch the viral video here:

Instagram user Abhinav Parihar shared the video on Instagram, which shows the man moving quickly and carefully above the heads of other travel. With many seated people in his way, he uses any surface he can find to reach his destination.

Many people compared the man's movements to those of Spider-Man. While some may find humor in the situation, it also underscores the difficulties passengers encounter during their travel journey. It's not unusual for trains to become so congested that finding a clear path becomes nearly impossible.This is not the first time a passenger found it impossible to reach the train lavatory to relieve himself.