Stunning Video Captures Rare Himalayan Lynx in Ladakh-WATCH

In the big world of animals, there are many things we don't know yet. People who really love nature are always looking and finding amazing animals. Some animals are so rare that when we discover them, it feels like a magical moment. Thanks to nature lovers around the world, we get to see five very special animals that make us go "wow!"

The Himalayan Lynx is a special kind of cat, a type of Eurasian lynx, and it found in different region of North India, countries like Nepal, Bhutan, Tibet, and the Himalayas.

Recently, a social media user from X(formerly Twitter) found these lynxes and shared a video of them.

Watch the video here:

So this unique and beautiful animal.

It's looks like a mixture cat and lion. It's small yet fearless infront of so many dogs Ladakh,

I wonder what animal it is.@wti_org_india @WCCBHQ pic.twitter.com/yk8FoefFyw — Sherine Fatima🇮🇳 (@fatima_sherine) February 28, 2023

Characteristics: The lynx has a short body, very short tails, long powerful legs and large paws. The short tail has a thick black tip, but no black rings above. Their ears terminate in long, black hair tufts, and their cheeks are framed by longer white and black hair.

