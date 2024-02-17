Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 17th, 2024 at 21:35 IST

‘Stuntbaazi’: Pune Police Responds to Viral Video of Dangerous Bike Stunt, Seizes Vehicle

The Pune Police shared a viral post on social media exposing dangerous stunts performed by two individuals on a road.

Navya Dubey
Pune Police shared the post on X, about risky stunt.
Pune Police shared the post on X, about risky stunt. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Pune: The Pune Police shared a post on social media about two guys doing dangerous stunts on a road in Pimpri-Chinchwad, which is about 15 kilometers away from Pune. They posted a video showing a boy sitting on the roof of a moving car. They also shared a picture showing what happened to the guys afterwards. 

The police called this act "stuntbaazi". In the viral post, they shared a video of a man doing a stunt on the roof of a moving car on Telco Road, a busy street. 

See the post here: 

 According to the viral post, the police took action against them by filing a case under certain sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicles Act. They also seized the vehicle used in the stunt. 

The police emphasized that doing such activities can lead to serious consequences, and public roads are not meant for stunts. They said they would take strict actions to prevent such activities in the future. 

Since the post went viral, it crossed 32,000 views. People on social media shared their thoughts about it. One user suggested raising awareness about the dangers of standing through sunroofs in moving cars, especially for kids. Another person commented on cracking down on wrong side driving, calling it another form of dangerous stunt by irresponsible drivers. 

Published February 17th, 2024 at 21:35 IST

Viral
