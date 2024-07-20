Published 15:06 IST, July 20th 2024
Success Story: Mumbai Athletes Wins 17 Medals In Maharashtra TT State Rankings
Mumbai-based players from The Suburban Table Tennis Association have claimed 17 medals including seven gold in the inaugural edition of the Maharashtra State Ranking Tournament.
Maharashtra State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament | Image: Unspalsh
