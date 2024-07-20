sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 15:06 IST, July 20th 2024

Success Story: Mumbai Athletes Wins 17 Medals In Maharashtra TT State Rankings

Mumbai-based players from The Suburban Table Tennis Association have claimed 17 medals including seven gold in the inaugural edition of the Maharashtra State Ranking Tournament.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Navya Dubey
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Mumbai Athletes
Maharashtra State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament | Image: Unspalsh
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

15:06 IST, July 20th 2024

Viral