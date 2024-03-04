Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 18:30 IST

Temjen Imna Along Shares IndiGo Crew's Heartfelt Note from Flight, Post Goes Viral

Nagaland's Minister, Temjen Imna Along, shared a delightful note he received while aboard an IndiGo flight to Delhi.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
In the heartwarming incident, Minister Temjen Imna Along received a heartwarming note from the indigo cabin crew during his trip to New Delhi on flight 6E (2801). Minister Along shared this nice moment with his followers on X (formerly Twitter).  

See the post here: 

The note from the crew said, "Thank you for choosing IndiGo as your travel partner."  

When sharing the post on X, Minister Along also uploaded a picture with one of the air hostesses and wrote a caption, stating, "Mann mein laddoo foota."  

The post quickly went viral on social media, garnering over 91,000 views and numerous reactions from netizens. Many people found it amusing.  

Published March 4th, 2024 at 18:30 IST

Viral

