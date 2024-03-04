Temjen Imna Along Shares IndiGo Crew's Heartfelt Note from Flight, Post Goes Viral

Temjen Imna Along shared a post featuring a note from the IndiGo crew. | Image: X_@AlongImna

Advertisement

In the heartwarming incident, Minister Temjen Imna Along received a heartwarming note from the indigo cabin crew during his trip to New Delhi on flight 6E (2801). Minister Along shared this nice moment with his followers on X (formerly Twitter).

See the post here:

Advertisement

मन में लड्डू फूटा ?



मेरा भी ☺️, इस बार 400 पार! pic.twitter.com/OuCUCOm3A3 — Temjen Imna Along(Modi Ka Parivar) (@AlongImna) March 4, 2024

The note from the crew said, "Thank you for choosing IndiGo as your travel partner."

Advertisement

When sharing the post on X, Minister Along also uploaded a picture with one of the air hostesses and wrote a caption, stating, "Mann mein laddoo foota."

The post quickly went viral on social media, garnering over 91,000 views and numerous reactions from netizens. Many people found it amusing.

Advertisement