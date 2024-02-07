English
Updated January 27th, 2024 at 13:07 IST

Three Generations Making Kimchi Together - A Heartwarming Culinary Journey - WATCH

Viral video showcases three generations creating kimchi, emphasizing the heartwarming unity and shared tradition within the family culinary experience.

Garvit Parashar
Three Generations Making Kimchi Together
Three Generations Making Kimchi Together | Image:Instagram: 3genfamandemilyolesen
When discussing Korean cuisine, one dish that instantly comes to mind is kimchi, a delightful and flavorful dish crafted through the fermentation of vegetables. This process involves advanced preparation, allowing for storage over extended periods. A recent Instagram reel showcasing a Korean family making kimchi has captivated online audiences. The video, posted by @3genfam, depicts a group of women seated on the floor in a room surrounded by containers and old newspapers displaying the ingredients for kimchi.

The first step involves cutting the base of cabbages and splitting each one in half. The cabbages are then immersed in a saltwater bath, and after soaking, they are taken out, with salt sprinkled between the leaves. The cabbages are stacked in large transparent plastic bags, and saltwater, along with extra salt, is added. The same process is repeated for ponytail radishes.

The reel also reveals the meticulous preparation of kimchi paste from scratch. "Rice flour and veggie broth are mixed with chili powder. Chopped pears, ginger, garlic, onions, and red chilies are blended to create a paste, which is then added to the mixture. Palm sugar, stevia, and sesame seeds are included, and all ingredients are thoroughly combined in a large vessel. Sea staghorn, a special ingredient, is also prepared."

Following this, the cabbages are washed and placed in a strainer to drain excess water. Sliced cabbages, carrots, sea staghorn, mustard greens, green onions, and jjokpa are added to the kimchi paste. The vegetables are hand-mixed with the paste, and it is spread on the leaves of the remaining cabbages, wrapping the bottom leaf around each. The paste is also spread over ponytail radishes, chopped radishes, and mustard greens. Finally, the kimchi is packed into containers, where it can be left to ferment or enjoyed fresh. The family also prepares Pa-kimchi with green onions.

In the concluding moments, the video showcases the family savoring the fresh kimchi with sweet potatoes. The Instagram reel has garnered over 37 million views and 1.4 million likes to date. In the comments, many users express awe and some draw parallels to culinary practices in their own cultures. One user said, “I just know the flavor is immaculate.” A second user wanna have and said, “I wanna have a kimchi-making party.” One Indian user said, "Bro in India, it's the same but with mango pickle."

Published January 27th, 2024 at 13:07 IST

