Updated January 29th, 2024 at 18:30 IST
Tinder Love in PowerPoint: Viral Date Proposal Sparks Social Media Buzz and Approval
Valentine's day is on the way and we are ready to see many weird proposals. But, one such story has already been highlighted, from the X social media platform. Here a user named Tamanna shared her recent experience with her Tinder match, who showcased a powerpoint presentation for her.
In this post Tamanna shared that she asked the guy why she should date him, and in response the guy replied to her with a presentation. This unique and witty idea of this guy has gained a lot of praises from the social media users on X.
Here’s the Post:
She also added some of the pictures from the presentation that the guy presented which includes his hobbies. Some of the users are commending the hard work that he put behind this, and recommending her as a good match.
After sharing, this post has got 2700 likes and more than 3 Lakh views on X. The post has become a sensation and many guys like the idea and said that they would definitely try this.
Some of the Reactions of the Post
One user wrote, “I'm trying this next. Maybe he is keeping a Google file access - to all.”
Another one wrote, “Bookmark kar leta hun agle janam mein kaam aayega.”
“At least your Tinder match has a good sense of humour!,” says a third one.
Published January 29th, 2024 at 18:30 IST
