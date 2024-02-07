Advertisement

Valentine's day is on the way and we are ready to see many weird proposals. But, one such story has already been highlighted, from the X social media platform. Here a user named Tamanna shared her recent experience with her Tinder match, who showcased a powerpoint presentation for her.

In this post Tamanna shared that she asked the guy why she should date him, and in response the guy replied to her with a presentation. This unique and witty idea of this guy has gained a lot of praises from the social media users on X.

Here’s the Post:

Asked my tinder match why should i date him and he sent me a link to this ppt 😭🙏 pic.twitter.com/P1FLyq0BTY — tamanna (@hotgirllcoachh) January 27, 2024

In her post Tamman wrote, “This post was shared on January 27. Since being shared, it has gained more than three lakh views. The post also has close to 3,000 likes and numerous comments. Many people were impressed with his idea, and a few even expressed that they would try this.”

She also added some of the pictures from the presentation that the guy presented which includes his hobbies. Some of the users are commending the hard work that he put behind this, and recommending her as a good match.

Some of the Reactions of the Post

One user wrote, “I'm trying this next. Maybe he is keeping a Google file access - to all.”

Another one wrote, “Bookmark kar leta hun agle janam mein kaam aayega.”

“At least your Tinder match has a good sense of humour!,” says a third one.