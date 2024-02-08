English
Updated January 11th, 2024 at 22:27 IST

Toll Plaza Tax: VIPs and individuals who may skip toll tax in India - Details here

Toll tax is a vital source of revenue overseen by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) however certain individuals, vehicles are exempt, details here

Rishi Shukla
VIPs and individuals who may skip toll tax in India
VIPs and individuals who may skip toll tax in India | Image:ANI
  • 2 min read
In the hustle and bustle of everyday life, traffic jams at toll plazas can be a major inconvenience. Adding to the complexities are toll taxes, which not everyone is obliged to pay. The Transport Ministry has recently released a comprehensive list of about 25 individuals and specific vehicles that are exempt from toll tax payment. Additionally, the ministry has set a guideline for toll plaza service time, aiming to streamline traffic flow and reduce delays.

Why Toll Tax?

Toll tax is a vital source of revenue for road construction, overseen by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). To facilitate cashless transactions, the Government of India introduced Fastag, a digital toll payment system. However, certain individuals and vehicles are exempt from this obligation.

Individuals and Vehicles Exempt from Toll Tax:

The Transport Ministry's list includes prominent figures such as the President of India, Vice President, Prime Minister, Governors, Chief Justice of India, and other dignitaries. This exemption extends to various officials, including Cabinet Ministers, Chief Ministers, Supreme Court Judges, Parliamentarians, and military personnel of certain ranks. Even vehicles of high-ranking bureaucrats and government officials enjoy toll tax exemptions.

Special Exemptions:

In addition to the listed individuals, toll tax exemptions are granted to central and state armed forces in uniform, including paramilitary forces and police. Executive magistrates, fire department vehicles, and hearse vehicles are also exempt from toll tax. 

Foreign dignitaries on state visits and members of legislative bodies within their respective states can bypass toll payments by producing their official identity cards.

Published January 11th, 2024 at 21:12 IST

