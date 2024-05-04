Advertisement

Info: TRAI is modifying the regulations. Your name will now appear with the number when you make a call.

This is going to be an unprecedented event. Telecom operators have received directives in this respect, and ongoing work is being done on this.

The government is constantly changing mobile phone policies. Currently, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is making a new decision.

TRAI has also questioned telecom firms about this. It will be more harder for users to be duped after this. Because the name will soon be displayed in addition to the phone number. This functionality will help achieve true caller in a sense.

Telecom firms have been asked by TRAI to obtain user consent before doing this. Users will see the name and number on the mobile screen after authorization is given. This implies that if an unknown caller calls, the same outcome will occur.

The initiative will also considerably lower the likelihood of falling victim to fraud.