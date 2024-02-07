Advertisement

Indian Railways has introduced several rules and new facilities for passengers. Every day, many people travel by train. It is essential to purchase a ticket for train travel. If you are a train traveler, it is important to be aware about some train rules set by Indian Railways. Not following these rules could lead to penalties as per the Railway Penalty Rules.

Indian Railways Rules while travelling in train are here:

1. Traveling without a Ticket:

- According to railway rules, traveling without a ticket can lead to penalties.

- Maximum penalty: Rs 1000 or six months in jail.

- Minimum penalty: Rs 250.

2. Using a Ticket for a Different Coach:

- Traveling in a coach other than the one specified on the ticket incurs a penalty.

- The difference between the tickets must be paid.

- Additional fees may be imposed by the Train Ticket Examiner (TTE).

3. Drunken Driving:

- Traveling in a train after consuming alcohol results in a fine of Rs 500.

- Offenders will be removed from the train.

- Possible imprisonment for six months.

4. Traveling without an Identity Card:

- Passengers who booked tickets online must carry valid identity cards.

- TTE may treat passengers without identity cards as traveling without a ticket and impose fines.

5. Chain Pulling without Reason:

- Pulling the train's chain without a valid reason is considered an offense.

- Penalties include imprisonment up to one year or a fine of Rs 1,000, or both.

6. Penalty for Smoking in Indian Railways:

- Smoking is prohibited on trains.

- On smoking in train, penalty fine of Rs 200 will charged.