English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 16:58 IST

Traveling by Train? Stay Informed on Indian Railway Penalty Rules to Avoid Fines

Discover railway rules set by Indian Railways to enhance your train travel experience.

Navya Dubey
Indian Railway
Indian Railway Penality Rules | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Indian Railways has introduced several rules and new facilities for passengers. Every day, many people travel by train. It is essential to purchase a ticket for train travel. If you are a train traveler, it is important to be aware about some train rules set by Indian Railways. Not following these rules could lead to penalties as per the Railway Penalty Rules. 

Indian Railways Rules while travelling in train are here: 

1. Traveling without a Ticket: 

   - According to railway rules, traveling without a ticket can lead to penalties. 

Advertisement

   - Maximum penalty: Rs 1000 or six months in jail. 

   - Minimum penalty: Rs 250. 

Advertisement

 2. Using a Ticket for a Different Coach: 

   - Traveling in a coach other than the one specified on the ticket incurs a penalty. 

Advertisement

   - The difference between the tickets must be paid. 

   - Additional fees may be imposed by the Train Ticket Examiner (TTE). 

Advertisement

 3. Drunken Driving: 

   - Traveling in a train after consuming alcohol results in a fine of Rs 500. 

Advertisement

   - Offenders will be removed from the train. 

   - Possible imprisonment for six months. 

Advertisement

 4. Traveling without an Identity Card: 

   - Passengers who booked tickets online must carry valid identity cards. 

Advertisement

   - TTE may treat passengers without identity cards as traveling without a ticket and impose fines. 

 5. Chain Pulling without Reason: 

Advertisement

   - Pulling the train's chain without a valid reason is considered an offense. 

   - Penalties include imprisonment up to one year or a fine of Rs 1,000, or both. 

Advertisement

 6. Penalty for Smoking in Indian Railways:  

   - Smoking is prohibited on trains. 

Advertisement

   - On smoking in train, penalty fine of Rs 200 will charged. 

 

  

 

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 16:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Viral
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar’s Faction Proposes 3 Names For Their Party

    Lok Sabha Elections12 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman hits out at Congress

    India News13 minutes ago

  3. WATCH | Huge error made by on field umpire; Disregards 3rd UMPs call

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  4. UCC Will Give Direction To The Country: Uttarkhand CM Dhami

    India News16 minutes ago

  5. 5 Earthquakes Jolt Vietnam in a Span of One Hour

    World16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement