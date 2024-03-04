Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 12:58 IST

Treat Yourself to a Taste of History: Zaiqa-e-Dilli's Luxurious Old Delhi Delights

The Zaiqa-E-Dilli Food Festival not only tantalized taste buds with traditional delicacies but also offered soulful Sufi music and engaging activities

Reported by: Digital Desk
Experience Zaiqa-e-Dilli's Luxurious Take on Old Delhi Food
Experience Zaiqa-e-Dilli's Luxurious Take on Old Delhi Food | Image:Republic Digital
The Crowne Plaza in Mayur Vihar brought alive the essence of Old Delhi with its theme ‘Dil Dehli Degh Dastarkhwan’. Drawing inspiration from the vibrant streets of Delhi 6, the decor featured elements from Chandni Chowk's Phool Mandi and even included a guide post reminiscent of the bustling market. From a Paan Wala to a Tarot card reader, every detail was carefully crafted to evoke the excitement of exploring Chandni Chowk.

The restaurant was adorned with nostalgic advertisements typical of Delhi, while twinkling fairy lights on the ceiling transported guests to the festive atmosphere of Chandni Chowk during Diwali or Eid. This theme aimed to bridge the gap between East Delhi and Noida residents and the culinary wonders of Old Delhi, especially in the wake of pandemic-induced hygiene concerns.

The Crowne Plaza team delved deep into the streets of Old Delhi to gather authentic ingredients and recreate the ambience, ensuring an immersive experience for every visitor. Executive Chef Roushan, drawing inspiration from Old Delhi's culinary heritage, emphasized the rich tapestry of flavors woven through centuries of cultural exchange and adaptation.

The Zaiqa-E-Dilli Food Festival not only tantalized taste buds with traditional delicacies but also offered soulful Sufi music and engaging activities, promising an unforgettable journey through the heart of Old Delhi right in the heart of Noida.

Published March 4th, 2024 at 12:58 IST

