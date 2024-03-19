Advertisement

Chandigarh: The Tricity metro project is gearing up with the introduction of a two-coach system and revised alignments.

This expansion, covering a sprawling 77 kilometers, promises to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance connectivity across the Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula region.

Tricity Metro Project Details:

The Tricity metro project will connect three cities Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula. The entire project will be completed in a phased manner.

Phase 1

The inaugural phase of the metro corridor will traverse critical routes linking key destinations. Commuters can anticipate seamless journeys from Rock Garden to Zirakpur ISBT via Mohali Industrial Area and Chandigarh airport.

Additionally, routes from Parol Sarangpur to Panchkula ISBT and from Grain Market Chowk in Sector 39 to Transport Nagar in Sector 26 will significantly enhance accessibility.

Phase 2

The second phase will introduce four additional routes for further connectivity. These routes will connect strategic locations such as Panchkula ISBT to Panchkula Extension, Airport Chowk to Manakpur Kallar, Paraul in New Chandigarh to Sarangpur, and Zirakpur ISBT to Pinjore ISBT, catalyzing accessibility and mobility across the region.

Chandigarh Tricity Metro Estimated Cost:

The ambitious Chandigarh Metro project comes with an estimated cost of approximately ₹ 11,000 crore, as reported by sources. A breakdown reveals Haryana and Punjab contributing 20 percent each, while the Central government pledges an additional 20 percent.

The remaining 60 percent of the project's cost, will be financed by the lending agencies. overall it will be collaborative effort towards modernizing transportation infrastructure in Chandigarh region.