English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 15:20 IST

Uber Driver's Touching Act of Kindness Goes Viral: A Glimpse into Compassion Amidst Grief

Uber driver James Bade's compassionate hug to a grieving mother in Australia, resembling her late son, goes viral, emphasizing the power of kindness.

Garvit Parashar
Uber Driver's Touching Act of Kindness Goes Viral
Uber Driver's Touching Act of Kindness Goes Viral | Image:Instagram: goodnewsreports
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In a heartwarming display of compassion, James Bade, an Uber driver in Australia, touched the hearts of many with a simple yet profound gesture. The emotional exchange between James and a grieving mother was captured on his dashcam and quickly went viral.

The video captures the poignant moment when James reached the destination of his passengers in Melbourne. Upon bidding them farewell, one of the passengers, a mother mourning the recent loss of her son, gently tapped on James' window. Tearfully, she shared with him that he bore a striking resemblance to her late son. Touched by her words, James responded with immediate empathy, offering the grieving mother a warm and comforting hug.

Advertisement

The video of this deeply moving interaction was initially shared by Uber Australia last year and recently gained renewed attention after being posted on Instagram by the Good News Correspondent. It serves as a powerful reminder of the profound impact that kindness can have, especially for those silently grappling with their own grief.

Advertisement

“You just never know what someone is going through. Giving your light may be the only light they receive in their darkest day,” reads the caption accompanying the post.

James later took to social media to express his sentiments about the encounter, stating that it was one of his proudest moments as an Uber driver. “This is one of my proudest moments as an Uber driver. Thanks for sharing,” he wrote.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 15:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar’s Faction Proposes 3 Names For Their Party

    Lok Sabha Elections12 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman hits out at Congress

    India News14 minutes ago

  3. WATCH | Huge error made by on field umpire; Disregards 3rd UMPs call

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  4. UCC Will Give Direction To The Country: Uttarkhand CM Dhami

    India News16 minutes ago

  5. 5 Earthquakes Jolt Vietnam in a Span of One Hour

    World16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement