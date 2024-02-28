Advertisement

Delhi: The deadline for updating the KYC of FASTag is February 29, and after that, the banks will deactivate or blacklist the accounts that do not have the mandatory KYC details. NHAI (National Highway Authority of India) has given a response to the recent circulating reports about issuing more than one FASTag for one vehicle and issuing FASTags without KYC, which is against the requirements of RBI.

The “One Vehicle, One FASTag” initiative of the National Highway Authority of India is aiming to streamline the toll payment process and reduce the misuse of FASTags.

If you didn’t update the FASTag KYC, then it may result in your account being deactivated or blacklisted by the bank. The following steps are part of the process to update your KYC details before the deadline.

Steps on How to Update FASTag KYC:

Visit the official IHMCL customer portal: https://fastag.ihmcl.com. Log in to your account with the registered mobile number and password. You can also use the OTP verification for logging in. On the Dashboard menu, click on the left side and select the “My Profile” page. In that, you will see the status of your KYC and all the details that you submitted earlier during registration. Click on the ‘KYC’ sub-section, then the “Customer Type,” and fill in the mandatory fields. Put the required ID proof and documents of address proof along with your passport-size photo and address according to the Aadhar Card. And then the tick on the "Declaration: I/We confirm the attached documents are authentic documents. I/We have the originals with us" for reaching further in this process.

Your KYC will be updated within the next 7 working days from the day you applied. Moreover, you can check the status on the “My Profile” page of the customer portal. And also, you will be notified via text message or email when the KYC is updated.

