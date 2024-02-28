Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 16:25 IST

Update Your Fastag KYC Before Deadline: Step-By-Step Guide And Important Information

Update your FASTag KYC by Feb 29 to avoid deactivation. Follow IHMCL portal steps. One vehicle, one FASTag initiative explained.

Garvit Parashar
Update Your Fastag KYC Before Deadline
Update Your Fastag KYC Before Deadline | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Delhi: The deadline for updating the KYC of FASTag is February 29, and after that, the banks will deactivate or blacklist the accounts that do not have the mandatory KYC details. NHAI (National Highway Authority of India) has given a response to the recent circulating reports about issuing more than one FASTag for one vehicle and issuing FASTags without KYC, which is against the requirements of RBI. 

The “One Vehicle, One FASTag” initiative of the National Highway Authority of India is aiming to streamline the toll payment process and reduce the misuse of FASTags. 

Advertisement

If you didn’t update the FASTag KYC, then it may result in your account being deactivated or blacklisted by the bank. The following steps are part of the process to update your KYC details before the deadline. 

Steps on How to Update FASTag KYC:

  1. Visit the official IHMCL customer portal: https://fastag.ihmcl.com.
  2. Log in to your account with the registered mobile number and password. You can also use the OTP verification for logging in.
  3. On the Dashboard menu, click on the left side and select the “My Profile” page. In that, you will see the status of your KYC and all the details that you submitted earlier during registration. 
  4. Click on the ‘KYC’ sub-section, then the “Customer Type,” and fill in the mandatory fields. Put the required ID proof and documents of address proof along with your passport-size photo and address according to the Aadhar Card. 
  5. And then the tick on the "Declaration: I/We confirm the attached documents are authentic documents. I/We have the originals with us" for reaching further in this process. 

Your KYC will be updated within the next 7 working days from the day you applied. Moreover, you can check the status on the “My Profile” page of the customer portal. And also, you will be notified via text message or email when the KYC is updated. 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 28th, 2024 at 16:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

39 minutes ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

an hour ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

an hour ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

15 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

15 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

15 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

15 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

15 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

15 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

15 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

17 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

19 hours ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

a day ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

a day ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

a day ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

a day ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nvidia’s GeForce Now to show ads during cloud gaming for free users

    Tech 18 minutes ago

  2. Taylor Wimpey cuts construction, profit falls 49%

    Business News19 minutes ago

  3. Himachal Political Crisis: Rebel Congress MLAs Land in Panchkula | LIVE

    India News20 minutes ago

  4. Baidu reports 6% revenue growth in Q4

    Business News22 minutes ago

  5. Social Media User's Stroke Recovery Tip For Zerodha CEO Triggers Debate

    India News24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo