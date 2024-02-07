English
Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 17:51 IST

US Woman Swipes Stanley Cups Worth 2 Lakh Rupees in Latest Twist of Craze

Surging demand for Stanley cups sparks thefts; 23-year-old woman arrested in Roseville, California, for stealing 65 cups valued at $2500.

Garvit Parashar
US Woman Steals Merchandise Worth Around 2 Lakh Rupees
US Woman Steals Merchandise Worth Around 2 Lakh Rupees | Image:City of Roseville, California Police Department
  • 2 min read
The soaring demand for the popular Stanley cups has reached unprecedented levels in recent weeks. Several videos depicting long lines and altercations among eager customers vying for these coveted products have surfaced across various social media platforms. Among the recent incidents garnering attention is the theft of 65 Stanley cups by a 23-year-old woman in Roseville, California. According to the police, the incident occurred at a retail store on the 6000 block of Stanford Ranch Road.

On the afternoon of January 17, 2024, store staff alerted the police after witnessing a woman making off with enough Stanley bottles to fill a shopping cart, all without paying for them. The police revealed that "the suspect refused to stop for staff and stuffed her car with the stolen merchandise." Subsequently, she was apprehended by a police officer and charged with Grand Theft. The stolen items, valued at nearly $2500 (approximately INR 2 Lakhs), were recovered from her vehicle.

"While Stanley Quenchers are all the rage, we strongly advise against resorting to criminal activities to satisfy your hydration needs," cautioned the Roseville Police in a Facebook post. Alongside their message, they shared photos of the recovered merchandise, showcasing the trunk of the car nearly overflowing with various types of Stanley tumblers, with some items also crammed near the front seats. The post can be viewed below:

Before this incident, a viral video showcased a man attempting to abscond with a box of limited-edition Starbucks X Stanley Quenchers, causing a stir on the internet. In the clip, he is seen being tackled by other customers in the queue. For more details on the chaos and the ongoing online discussions surrounding the popular Stanley cups, click here to access the complete story.

 

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 17:51 IST

