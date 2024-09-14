Published 19:19 IST, September 14th 2024
PM Modi to Flag Off Country's First 'Vande Metro' Service Between Ahmedabad-Bhuj in Gujarat
On Monday, during his two-day visit to Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the country's first 'Vande Metro' service Between Ahmedabad-Bhuj
Reported by: Digital Desk
Country's first Vande Metro service between Ahmedabad-Bhuj in Gujarat | Image: PTI/file
