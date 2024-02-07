Video: Lady Tastes Grandma Homemade Jam, Response Goes Viral-WATCH

Advertisement

In a recent discovery at her grandparents' house, content creator @hrhgeorgiana stumbled upon a vintage bottle of jam dating back to 1996. Unlike many who might dismiss such an old find, she took a bold step to taste the preserved delicacy. The Instagram reel documents her adventure, where she reveals that her grandmother crafted the jam in November 1996.

Despite warnings from her family about the potential risks, @hrhgeorgiana expressed her curiosity, stating, "You only live once, and I'm curious." The video captures her efforts to open the small bottle containing Apple jelly with Calvados. She reassures viewers, saying, "As long as this vacuum has held for the past 20 years, it should be fine to eat. But if not, I'll be seeing the interior of a German A+E clinic for the first time." The daring taste test adds a touch of nostalgia to the family memento and showcases the content creator's adventurous spirit.

Watch the video:

She tastes a little bit of the jam and discovers that it's good. She also makes her cousin and brother taste it, one of whom calls it "delicious". One of them asks, "But what if there's a virus from 1997 lurking inside that infects us all?" She replies, "Bad luck". In the end, she states, "It is now three days after filming this video and I can confirm I am still alive."

The video went viral and crosse 840K views on the internet. Nietizens reacted in many different ways, "Seeing how hard it was to open, it would have lasted another 27 years." one commented

"I would have tried it too." another user wrote

"Sugar is great at preserving stuff! I tried some biscuits from an emergency raft that were labelled 1982. They tasted just fine."

